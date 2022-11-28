Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency ApeCoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
ApeCoin's APE/USD price has decreased 3.43% over the past 24 hours to $3.88. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 18.0%, moving from $3.34 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for ApeCoin...
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Trust Wallet's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Trust Wallet's TWT/USD price has increased 7.97% over the past 24 hours to $2.2, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $2.17 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.71.
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Benzinga
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 7.8% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Volta VLTA stock increased by 5.88% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.0K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Benzinga
EOG Resources Unusual Options Activity For December 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EOG Resources EOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Thursday amid a resurgence of retail investor interest. What's Going On: AMC is trending across social media platforms as traders continue to highlight high short interest in the stock. 21.63% of the float is currently sold short, according to Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for OncoCyte
OncoCyte OCX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, OncoCyte has an average price target of $0.85 with a high of $1.40 and a low of $0.50.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for State Street
State Street STT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $80.0 versus the current price of State Street at $78.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?
Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider. What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Otis Worldwide
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Otis Worldwide OTIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Otis Worldwide has an average price target of $75.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $65.00.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rallies Screech To Halt: Analyst Sees 'Healthy Consolidation' Amid Mixed Economic Data, Tether Worries
The rally in major coins, from earlier in the week, was grinding to a halt on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.3% to $853.9 billion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. EthereumPoW (ETHW) +16.4% $3.90. Trust Wallet Token (FTM) +7.8%...
Benzinga
7 Analysts Have This to Say About State Street
Within the last quarter, State Street STT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, State Street has an average price target of $80.0 with a high of $95.00 and a low of $66.00.
Why Asana Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower After Hours
Asana Inc ASAN shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results, issued soft guidance and warned of continuing macroeconomic pressures. What Happened: Asana said third-quarter revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $141.4 million. The number beat average analyst estimates of $139.37 billion. The company...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0