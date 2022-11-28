ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

BRENHAM PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH ANNOUNCES FUNDRAISING DRIVE

Members of Brenham Presbyterian Church have launched a fundraising drive. The project is to repair deteriorated siding and roof flashing leaks at the church. It is expected to cost around $100,000, but already has some of the needed funds through church members. Brenham Presbyterian Church Interim Pastor Rev. Ed Wolf...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SCHMECKENFEST THURSDAY IN DOWNTOWN LA GRANGE

The 16th Annual Schmeckenfest gets the holidays underway today (Thursday) in downtown La Grange. Visitors are invited to the Fayette County Courthouse square from 5 to 8 p.m. to sample 32 different types of wassail, or hot cider, made by business owners and community leaders. A wassail competition will determine who wins the honor of being named Schmeckenmeister.
LA GRANGE, TX
kwhi.com

HOLIDAY GIFT ART WALK UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM

Main Street Brenham’s first-ever Holiday Gift Art Walk has begun in downtown Brenham. Similar to the Spring Egg Art Walk and the Scarecrow Extravaganza in the fall, the Holiday Gift Art Walk is an interactive, public art event featuring holiday-themed displays from artists of all ages in the community.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR TEXAS VEIN AND WELLNESS INSTITUTE

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) for a vein health and treatment clinic in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new Chairman’s Circle member Texas Vein and Wellness Institute, located at 635 Medical Parkway, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Texas Vein...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

CUBETTE SOFTBALL HOSTING 5TH ANNUAL RIBEYE DINNER AND AUCTION

The Brenham Cubette Softball Team will be hosting their 5th Annual Ribeye Dinner and Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, January 7, at the Washington County Event Center beginning at 5:30pm. In addition to the dinner, the 2005 State Championship Team will be honored at the event. They have tables of eight...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ACADEMY LEADS BRENHAM BUILDING PERMITS FOR NOVEMBER

A new sporting goods store topped the month of November for building permits issued by the City of Brenham. Arch-Con Corporation took out an $8 million permit for construction of an Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1041 Nolan Street. The Academy is part of the 51-acre Market Square development located between Market Street and Highway 290 that includes both residential and commercial properties.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM/WASHINGTON COUNTY SCRAP TIRE EVENT DEEMED A SUCCESS

Washington County and the City of Brenham, in partnership with BVR and Keep Washington County Beautiful, recently sponsored a free county-wide scrap tire collection event. According to Washington County Environmental Health Director Mark Marzahn, 311 people participated in the tire collection. They brought in a total of 1,993 scrap tires,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT

The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
BRENHAM, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community’s help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday night for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Independence Street, in reference to a weapon involved situation. During the investigation, Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin, 20 of Brenham, was discovered to have pointed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. A search warrant was executed for the residence where a handgun was found. Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin was placed in custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.
BRENHAM, TX

