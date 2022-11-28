Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH ANNOUNCES FUNDRAISING DRIVE
Members of Brenham Presbyterian Church have launched a fundraising drive. The project is to repair deteriorated siding and roof flashing leaks at the church. It is expected to cost around $100,000, but already has some of the needed funds through church members. Brenham Presbyterian Church Interim Pastor Rev. Ed Wolf...
kwhi.com
SCHMECKENFEST THURSDAY IN DOWNTOWN LA GRANGE
The 16th Annual Schmeckenfest gets the holidays underway today (Thursday) in downtown La Grange. Visitors are invited to the Fayette County Courthouse square from 5 to 8 p.m. to sample 32 different types of wassail, or hot cider, made by business owners and community leaders. A wassail competition will determine who wins the honor of being named Schmeckenmeister.
kwhi.com
HOLIDAY GIFT ART WALK UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM
Main Street Brenham’s first-ever Holiday Gift Art Walk has begun in downtown Brenham. Similar to the Spring Egg Art Walk and the Scarecrow Extravaganza in the fall, the Holiday Gift Art Walk is an interactive, public art event featuring holiday-themed displays from artists of all ages in the community.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR TEXAS VEIN AND WELLNESS INSTITUTE
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) for a vein health and treatment clinic in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new Chairman’s Circle member Texas Vein and Wellness Institute, located at 635 Medical Parkway, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Texas Vein...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR THE YARD
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for the grand re-opening of The Yard in Brenham. The ribbon cutting for the baseball-themed venue, located at 1405 West Main Street, will be held at 4:30 p.m. The bar and grill, known for its wiffle ball...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS END OF SEMESTER AT KRAUSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Krause Elementary School Principal Jillian Wilke will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Wilke will talk about end-of-semester programs and activities coming up at the elementary school. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM...
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE SOFTBALL HOSTING 5TH ANNUAL RIBEYE DINNER AND AUCTION
The Brenham Cubette Softball Team will be hosting their 5th Annual Ribeye Dinner and Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, January 7, at the Washington County Event Center beginning at 5:30pm. In addition to the dinner, the 2005 State Championship Team will be honored at the event. They have tables of eight...
KBTX.com
Nonprofit group giving away 200 bicycles on Saturday, Dec 10 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The nonprofit organization Men Making Moves will be giving away more than 200 bicycles to children on Saturday, December 10th as part of its mission to give back to the youth in our area. The event is Saturday, December 10, in the parking lot of Navasota...
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup
GIVING TUESDAY: Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup - Staryu the five-legged pittie needs support - and a home!
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
kwhi.com
ACADEMY LEADS BRENHAM BUILDING PERMITS FOR NOVEMBER
A new sporting goods store topped the month of November for building permits issued by the City of Brenham. Arch-Con Corporation took out an $8 million permit for construction of an Academy Sports + Outdoors at 1041 Nolan Street. The Academy is part of the 51-acre Market Square development located between Market Street and Highway 290 that includes both residential and commercial properties.
The Juicy Crab opens in First Colony Mall, brings Cajun seafood to Sugar Land
The Juicy Crab has opened in First Colony Mall, bringing Cajun seafood to Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) A franchise location of The Juicy Crab is now open and operating in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall. The location, 16535 Southwest Fwy. Ste. 2001, opened in late October-early November, staff...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM/WASHINGTON COUNTY SCRAP TIRE EVENT DEEMED A SUCCESS
Washington County and the City of Brenham, in partnership with BVR and Keep Washington County Beautiful, recently sponsored a free county-wide scrap tire collection event. According to Washington County Environmental Health Director Mark Marzahn, 311 people participated in the tire collection. They brought in a total of 1,993 scrap tires,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community’s help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling lumber rolls over on Highway 6 in Roberston County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling lumber crashed Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County. The crash happened at FM 2549 between Hearne and Bryan. The driver did not appear to be injured, according to bystanders. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Drivers...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday night for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Independence Street, in reference to a weapon involved situation. During the investigation, Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin, 20 of Brenham, was discovered to have pointed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. A search warrant was executed for the residence where a handgun was found. Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin was placed in custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.
