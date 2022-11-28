ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings

Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pentair

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Pentair PNR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where TriplePoint Venture Gwth Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $14.12 versus the current price of TriplePoint Venture Gwth at $12.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week

Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Analyst Ratings for Otis Worldwide

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Otis Worldwide OTIS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Otis Worldwide has an average price target of $75.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $65.00.
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for OncoCyte

OncoCyte OCX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, OncoCyte has an average price target of $0.85 with a high of $1.40 and a low of $0.50.
Where SEI Investments Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SEI Investments SEIC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Snowflake Following Q3 Results

Snowflake Inc. SNOW posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued product revenue guidance. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue surged 67% year-over-year to $557 million, topping analysts’ estimates of $539.1 million. Its earnings came in at 11 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 4 cents per share.
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Snowflake Analysts Remain Bullish Post Q3 Results Amid Volatility

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Snowflake Inc SNOW and reduced the price target from $240 to $165. Snowflake demonstrated strong growth in Q3, with product revenue growing 67% Y/Y while revenue upside flowed through to operating profit and adjusted free cash flow. However, the company provided Q4...
Designer Brands Plummets After Q3 Miss, FY22 EPS Outlook Cut

Designer Brands Inc DBI reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.4% year-on-year to $865.02 million, missing the consensus of $866.65 million. Comparable sales rose 3.0% on top of comparable sales of 40.8% for 3Q21. Adjusted EPS of $0.67 missed the analyst consensus of $0.72. Gross profit margin contracted 370 basis...
