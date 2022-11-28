The West Unity Omnibus Club is presenting their 33rd Annual Christmas House Walk and Craft Show, “A Joyous Christmas!” on Saturday, December 3rd. The Omnibus club is featuring three beautiful homes that are festively decorated for the Christmas season. For your viewing this year: Noelle Chester, Brock & Nickie McNeal and Bill & Deb Smith. We invite you to visit their homes and enjoy their Christmas decorations and hospitality!

WEST UNITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO