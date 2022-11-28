ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New principal appointed at middle school in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native is taking over as principal at Galvez Middle School. Ascension Public Schools made it official on Monday with the announcement that Shelley Farmer will be leading the local school. “We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership...
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
Mayor’s office proposes budget, aims to focus on special community project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is hearing from different departments before approving the city’s 2023 budget. On Tuesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office presented its budget. The office is asking for a 10 percent increase from last year. A big part of that increase is for a new program aiming at neighborhood revitalization.
Local Baton Rouge group to host festive Friday, December 2 Health Fair, HIV awareness event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man named Ismael Ruiz shared his health and wellness journey with the public in a VeryWell Health article published earlier this year. Ruiz said, “I was diagnosed HIV-positive and AIDS symptomatic in the 1990s. I was in my early 20s, and I thought my life was over… I felt that I wasn’t worthy of being around people because of my diagnosis.”
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
