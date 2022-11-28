Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Mayor-President requests $48,000 raise, pushes raises for other top executives
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who has come under fire for taking on extra jobs to supplement his Lafayette Consolidated Government salary, is seeking a $48,000 raise starting in 2024. He also is trying once again to give large pay raises to some of his top administrators, including the chief financial...
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board member to quit job at charter school to avoid ethics conflict
Cliff Lewis, elected this past month to a seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, is planning to “err on the side of caution” and resign mid-school year from his day job as a parent liaison at a charter school in Baton Rouge rather than risk potentially violating state ethics law.
theadvocate.com
$2,000 hiring bonus and part-timer pay increase on table for Baton Rouge schools
New employees set to teach in a classroom in January are likely to receive a $2,000 mid-year hiring bonus, but East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members want to see whether there’s enough money to give bonuses to some other recent teacher hires as well. The special hiring bonus...
brproud.com
New principal appointed at middle school in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native is taking over as principal at Galvez Middle School. Ascension Public Schools made it official on Monday with the announcement that Shelley Farmer will be leading the local school. “We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
brproud.com
Free rides Wednesday from Southern to polls for Dec. 10 early voting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking for a way to get to the polls for early voting can catch a ride from Southern University at every hour starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Early voting for the Dec. 10 election started on Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through this...
brproud.com
Mayor’s office proposes budget, aims to focus on special community project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is hearing from different departments before approving the city’s 2023 budget. On Tuesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office presented its budget. The office is asking for a 10 percent increase from last year. A big part of that increase is for a new program aiming at neighborhood revitalization.
KTBS
Louisiana audit finds state-funded boarding school had payroll, procurement issues
(The Center Square) — The state-funded boarding school Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge continues to struggle with controls over payroll, leave records, and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for Thrive Academy last week that found weaknesses in...
Baton Rouge voters to decide on continued law enforcement funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for support for the renewal of the parish-wide law enforcement district millage. This money is used for everyday operations, patrol operations, and school safety operations. East Baton Rouge Parish voters will have the opportunity to...
brproud.com
EBRPSS to offer part-time bus drivers pay raise, current employees will fill in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge School Board members approved a pay raise for part-time school bus drivers. This increase goes from $10.50/hr. to $13.29/hr for 90 days. This will cost an additional $41,000 from the general funds. Child nutrition workers, coaches, and external employees will fill...
brproud.com
Local Baton Rouge group to host festive Friday, December 2 Health Fair, HIV awareness event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man named Ismael Ruiz shared his health and wellness journey with the public in a VeryWell Health article published earlier this year. Ruiz said, “I was diagnosed HIV-positive and AIDS symptomatic in the 1990s. I was in my early 20s, and I thought my life was over… I felt that I wasn’t worthy of being around people because of my diagnosis.”
brproud.com
WATCH: Leaders provide details about ‘action plan to reduce gun violence’ in EBR Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There have been 121 homicides in 2022, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. National and local leaders gathered on Wednesday morning to talk about how to tackle these numbers. The local leaders are delving into what is being called an East...
brproud.com
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
wbrz.com
Food trucks return to Baker after mayor vetos ban; city council planning to override decision
BAKER - The city of Baker will allow food trucks once again after Mayor Darnell Waites vetoed an ordinance from the city council that would have banned them. For more than two years, Nancy Thomas, who owns a food truck called SuggaShacc says she has been fighting with the city council to keep her small business open.
thepositivecommunity.com
Expanding Skincare into Total Wellness: Microbiologist Erin White Takes Therapeutics to Sisterhood
Erin White knew nature worked and botanical extract would stop inflammation. To that end, Thomas Therapeutics’ line of products are blended to decrease the discomfort of irritated, dry skin. “They decrease inflammation and itch. They allow the skin to heal itself,” she said. Erin White has entered...
brproud.com
All clear given, school in Ascension Parish releasing early after ‘hazmat situation’
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The all clear has been given after CF Industries experienced an ammonia leak on Thursday morning. Various intersections were closed and one school transferred their occupants to another school. The school affected by this leak was Donaldsonville Primary and Ascension Parish Schools provided these details...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
theadvocate.com
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
