TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
TechCrunch
Musk at Twitter has ‘huge work’ ahead to comply with EU rules, warns bloc
Reminder: Breaches of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) can attract penalties of up to 6% of global annual turnover. Since getting his hands on the bird, Musk has fired the top team and made slashing Twitter’s headcount a priority — with reports of 50% cuts early this month, and further sackings since (including of a large number of contractors). He’s also reversed the prior leadership’s ban on former U.S. president Donald Trump’s Twitter account and suggested he’ll implement a general amnesty for accounts previously suspended for violating its policies — all the while engaging in public boosterism with a small group of mostly far right Twitter accounts, which can be seen egging him on to tear down content moderation systems and policies the company had painstakingly built up over years.
TechCrunch
Shein jumps on the third-party brandwagon with Alibaba veteran
Liu will be responsible for “global brand partnerships,” according to Shein’s post on LinkedIn. This is an intriguing development, given the platform has focused mostly on its private labels Shein, Romwe, and Sheglam. TechCrunch has reached out to Shein for more details about its plans for global partnerships.
TechCrunch
Kenya’s Uncover raises $1M to expand skincare product enterprise across Africa
Niche local brands are also emerging to offer tailored beauty and skin care products. Kenya-based Uncover Skincare is one of them and it seeks to revolutionize the sector through data-led manufacturing that is aligned with the needs of the modern African woman. Backed by a $1 million seed funding, Uncover...
TechCrunch
India pips North America to become the biggest smartwatch market
The affordable smartwatch models getting bigger displays and adding features such as Bluetooth calling were key selling factors in India during the festival sales, Hong Kong-headquartered Counterpoint said. “Indian brands expanding their product portfolios at affordable price points and emphasis on local manufacturing also contributed to the growth,” Counterpoint analyst...
US markets in holding pattern ahead of November jobs report
Wall Street was listless early Friday ahead of the government's monthly jobs report, which could reveal whether the job market has loosened enough to impact the Fed's rate hike decision later this month. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 were essentially flat less less than two...
TechCrunch
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings and SOSV participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand for affordable second-hand smartphones, even as it scales its operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
TechCrunch
Bitcoin ‘rarely’ used for legal transactions, on ‘road to irrelevance’, say European Central Bank officials
The value of bitcoin recently finding stability at around $20,000 was “an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance – and this was already foreseeable before FTX went bust and sent the bitcoin price to well down below $16,000,” wrote Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf on ECB’s blog.
TechCrunch
Canoo sends its EV pickup truck to the US Army for testing
Canoo has landed orders for its customizable platforms with a variety of customers, ranging from NASA to Walmart. The U.S. Army, which aims to incorporate scalable vehicles into its operations, awarded the company a contract in July to supply a vehicle for analysis and demonstration. The contract itself is just...
TechCrunch
Book Excerpt: ‘Better Venture’ looks at how the current venture model connects to the slave trade
He following is a lightly edited and truncated excerpt from “Better Venture: Improving Diversity, Innovation, and Profitability in Venture Capital and Startups,” by Erika Brodnock and Johannes Lenhard, published by Holloway. Brodnock and Lenhard interviewed more than 80 founders, investors, limited partners and academics to determine what needs...
