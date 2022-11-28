Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Amazon announces preview of new Inf2 instances designed for larger models
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky made the announcement today at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. As Selipsky told the AWS re:Invent audience, “Inf1 is great for small-to-medium complexity models, but for larger models, customers have often relied on more powerful instances because they don’t actually have the optimal resource configuration for their inference workloads.”
TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
TechCrunch
SBF says journalists are good, actually
The former CEO and founder of disgraced crypto exchange FTX, SBF’s month probably got worse today. In his first public interview since his company imploded, New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin didn’t go easy on him at the DealBook summit. At one point, Sorkin characterized the apartment...
TechCrunch
5 methods for leveraging digital advertising during a downturn
While dramatic, these headlines tend to gloss over what’s actually going on: Digital advertising may be in transition, but it is not dead. Consumer brands, especially direct-to-consumer (DTC), continue to rely on digital advertising and there are a growing number of ways to use it well. Based on our...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple announces its 2022 App Store Award winners
Oh hey! While we have you here, grab your calendar — we’ve got some things for you to add. For the stargazers among us, we’ll be in Los Angeles doing TC Sessions: Space on December 6. And on April 20, 2023, we’re heading to Boston for our TC Early Stage festival. Come to either. Come to both. Come to neither. We love you all just the same. But we’d prefer to see your faces in person if we can!
TechCrunch
LinkedIn rolls out focused inbox and messaging safety tools as it gets to grip with spam and scams
Today the company made a couple of announcements related to its direct messaging service — your private inbox that sits alongside your public feed — that speak to this theme: LinkedIn is rolling out a “focused” option for incoming messages with others relegated to an “other” box; and it’s turning on new automatic spam and harassment detection and a new feature to report unwanted messaging.
TechCrunch
Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin project TBD kills its plan to trademark ‘Web5’
This move, however, did not fly with the TBD community, as many pushed back at the idea that free and open source technology needed such a gatekeeper. “Seek protection for open source protocols?,” asked one Twitter user in response to TBD’s tweet. Another scoffed, “wow web5 is so decentralized that a centralized entity can control the PR and IP.”
TechCrunch
How tech PR’s job changed in 2022
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Vijay Chattha, a startup comms leader who has spent more than 20 years in the storytelling world. Chattha is the CEO and founder of VSC and founding partner of VSC Ventures, a $21 million investment vehicle to back startups.
TechCrunch
Google/iHeartMedia will pay $9.4M to settle FTC charges for ‘deceptive’ Pixel 4 radio ads
The suit notes specifically that the promoters in question never used the handset, in spite of claiming to have had experience with the device. Google is said to have paid iHeartMedia — the United States’ largest radio owner — along with 11 other networks in 10 major markets millions to promote the product.
TechCrunch
Explore accessibility via Amazon Alexa at Sight Tech Global 2022
Register here), two of Amazon’s foremost accessibility leaders, Peter Korn, Director of Accessibility, Devices & Services, and Dr. Joshua Miele, Principal Accessibility Researcher, will discuss how Amazon continues to dig deeper into the accessibility and fairness surrounding the remarkable Alexa voice service, which is used by millions of customers around the world, billions of times each week.
TechCrunch
Android’s December update features include accessible reading mode and sharable car keys
Here’s a roundup of everything Google is rolling out. The Android December update brings an accessible reader mode that helps folks with dyslexia or visual imparity to consume content better. The mode lets users control contrast and font type and size for better visibility. Plus, it has a text-to-speech function with speed control so they can listen to the articles online. You have to install the Reading Mode app on your phone and follow the instructions to turn on the shortcut.
Comments / 0