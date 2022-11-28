ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

DCist

D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
NBC Washington

‘Bold': DC Council Mulls Free Metrobus Rides, Overnight Bus Routes, $100 Farecards for Residents

D.C. could become the first major city in the United States to offer free city bus trips for all riders. For many people, buses are their only option for getting around town. For others, it’s a way to help avoid traffic congestion. Those bus rides could be free starting next year — if the D.C. Council gives approval to the idea, which was proposed by Ward 6 Council Member Charles Allen and Council Chair Phil Mendelson.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

D.C. Housing Authority holds roundtable to discuss HUD report

Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to some city leaders who said Mayor Bowser is to blame as well.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS

In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations.  The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County

Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
DC News Now

Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Direct Cash Assistance Application Events in Takoma Park

Per the City of Takoma Park: The City of Takoma Park has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to administer $2.1 million in COVID relief funds to the community. This opportunity will provide a one-time $1,000 direct cash assistance to eligible households in the City to assist those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
NBC Washington

DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit

District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: The most magical time of the year

Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. This month we spotlight all the neighborhoods in Alexandria as we celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Schools CFO Warns of Inflation Impacts in Budget

The Loudoun County Public Schools Operating Fund for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 is in the black, but student enrollment levels, state and federal funding and inflation are a causing concern for future quarters. During a School Board work session on Tuesday Nov. 29, Chief Financial Officer Sharon...
alxnow.com

Giving Tuesday: Here are businesses participating in Alexandria

It’s Giving Tuesday, and a number of Alexandria businesses are donating a percentage of sales to nonprofits in partnership with the Old Town Business Association. Unless specified, funds from these businesses will go to MedStreet, The Dream Project, The Potomac Conservancy and The Spitfire Club. The event is part...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Braddock West Development Underway — “Wythe Street closure is part of sewer work ahead of construction.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 33. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 4:48 pm. [Weather.gov]. Man Missing...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas

Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

