D.C. could become the first major city in the United States to offer free city bus trips for all riders. For many people, buses are their only option for getting around town. For others, it’s a way to help avoid traffic congestion. Those bus rides could be free starting next year — if the D.C. Council gives approval to the idea, which was proposed by Ward 6 Council Member Charles Allen and Council Chair Phil Mendelson.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO