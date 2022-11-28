Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
NBC Washington
‘Bold': DC Council Mulls Free Metrobus Rides, Overnight Bus Routes, $100 Farecards for Residents
D.C. could become the first major city in the United States to offer free city bus trips for all riders. For many people, buses are their only option for getting around town. For others, it’s a way to help avoid traffic congestion. Those bus rides could be free starting next year — if the D.C. Council gives approval to the idea, which was proposed by Ward 6 Council Member Charles Allen and Council Chair Phil Mendelson.
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: More residents are threatening legal action because of pickleball noise
More neighbors are threatening legal action because of the infamous pickleball pop. A resident living near the Walter Reed Community Center tells ARLnow that the noise coming from the nearby pickleball courts is “excessive” and constant, to the point that that a group of neighbors is “contemplating a lawsuit of our own” against the county.
alxnow.com
After 35 years of administrative chaos, Alexandria zoning change could make developers pay for transit
An upcoming zoning change could both cut through some development red tape and make funding for transportation projects more accessible after years of noncompliance from developers. The city is looking at reshaping Transportation Management Plans (TMP), one of the core pieces of any new development that’s remained basically unchanged since...
fox5dc.com
D.C. Housing Authority holds roundtable to discuss HUD report
Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald spoke to some city leaders who said Mayor Bowser is to blame as well.
After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS
In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations. The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County
Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
grid.news
Washington, D.C., is about to vote on free public transit. Is it as good as it sounds for a community?
Washington, D.C., might be the first major U.S. city to offer free bus service. The city council is considering a bill that would make it free to ride on the Metrobus in the District and provide 24-hour bus service for some of the city’s more traveled routes. Not many...
Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
mocoshow.com
Upcoming Direct Cash Assistance Application Events in Takoma Park
Per the City of Takoma Park: The City of Takoma Park has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to administer $2.1 million in COVID relief funds to the community. This opportunity will provide a one-time $1,000 direct cash assistance to eligible households in the City to assist those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit
District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and...
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: The most magical time of the year
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. This month we spotlight all the neighborhoods in Alexandria as we celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
loudounnow.com
Schools CFO Warns of Inflation Impacts in Budget
The Loudoun County Public Schools Operating Fund for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 is in the black, but student enrollment levels, state and federal funding and inflation are a causing concern for future quarters. During a School Board work session on Tuesday Nov. 29, Chief Financial Officer Sharon...
alxnow.com
Giving Tuesday: Here are businesses participating in Alexandria
It’s Giving Tuesday, and a number of Alexandria businesses are donating a percentage of sales to nonprofits in partnership with the Old Town Business Association. Unless specified, funds from these businesses will go to MedStreet, The Dream Project, The Potomac Conservancy and The Spitfire Club. The event is part...
alxnow.com
With Covid-testing kiosks closing, where can you get still tested in Alexandria?
With the holiday season approaching, a prerequisite for some family gatherings could be a negative Covid test. With Curative shutting down its testing kiosks throughout the region that might get slightly harder, but there are other resources. The kiosks have provided around 195,000 Covid tests, the City of Alexandria said...
fox5dc.com
Overwhelming demand at Bread for the City's turkey giveaway highlights city's hunger crisis
WASHINGTON - Staffers at Bread for the City, a venerable charity in the nation’s capital, thought they were prepared for this year’s annual pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Helpers food giveaway. The pandemic had faded, but inflation was high, so they budgeted to give out 12,000 meals, 20% higher than normal pre-pandemic levels.
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Braddock West Development Underway — “Wythe Street closure is part of sewer work ahead of construction.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Thursday — Clear throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 33. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 4:48 pm. [Weather.gov]. Man Missing...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
arlnow.com
Santa and his fire engine will roll through parts of Arlington near Falls Church ahead of Christmas
Just before Christmas, Santa Claus and his helpers are coming to town, on a fire engine instead of an eight reindeer-powered sleigh. From Dec. 20-23, Saint Nick and his elves will visit Arlingtonians who live near the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department station, located near Fairfax Drive and Langston Blvd at 6950 Little Falls Road. He will be riding a decked-out reserve fire engine, dubbed the “Santamobile” and decorated by the department.
