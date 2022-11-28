Spencer Benjamin Kadis will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 3, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Spencer is the son of Shani and Dan Kadis of Beachwood and the brother of Gabe. He is the grandson of Cherie Rosenstein, Marilyn Kadis and Richard Kadis, and the late Stuart Rosenstein. Spencer attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys sports, cooking and drama. For his mitzvah project, Spencer has been baking and selling cookies for Cookies for a Cause to benefit Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village for the past year.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO