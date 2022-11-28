Read full article on original website
Grandma’s Magical Gingerbread House ready to help guests this holiday season
At the end of a candy cane-striped walkway, the door is always open at "Grandma's Magical Gingerbread House." They're ready to welcome guests in need of extra help from Santa to make Christmas bright.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fromovitz Chabad Center welcomes second new Torah
Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood welcomed its second new Torah in just as many years on Oct. 23 with a celebration that included lunch, music and dancing. Donated by Jonathan and Shoshana Kaufman of University Heights, Fromovitz Chabad Center Director Rabbi Moshe Gancz told the Cleveland Jewish News that they “feel a lot of gratitude to God about it” as well as for the generosity of the donors.
scriptype.com
New Day Cleveland puts the spotlight on Hinckley Donut
When a friend says to “meet me at the Donut Store,” for most Hinckley residents it means a trip to Hinckley Donut on the corner of Rt. 303 and Ridge Road. A 25-year staple in the community, not only the place to get your morning coffee, it’s also the place that the folks from Cleveland’s Fox 8 television station decided to feature on the morning program, New Day Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Holiday plants that spread Christmas spirit both indoors and out
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s not just poinsettia’s that make for a beautiful plant during the holiday season. AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers stopped by the Fox 8 studio to show Kristi and Wayne other gorgeous plants that spread the Christmas spirit both indoors and outdoors. Click here to learn more about Petitti Garden Centers.
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
Cleveland Jewish News
Spencer Benjamin Kadis
Spencer Benjamin Kadis will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 3, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Spencer is the son of Shani and Dan Kadis of Beachwood and the brother of Gabe. He is the grandson of Cherie Rosenstein, Marilyn Kadis and Richard Kadis, and the late Stuart Rosenstein. Spencer attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys sports, cooking and drama. For his mitzvah project, Spencer has been baking and selling cookies for Cookies for a Cause to benefit Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village for the past year.
coolcleveland.com
Pose With Drag Santa at Fear’s Confections in Lakewood
Sun 12/4 @ 11AM-2PM Not only is Fear’s Confections in Lakewood a great place to buy holiday treats you won’t find anywhere else (including yummy moist brownies in two dozen flavors), but this Sunday only, you have the chance to have your photo taken with Drag Santa, providing you’re not a transphobic state legislator.
cityofmentor.com
Let’s Party!
Are you planning an event? Then, consider renting one of six unique and affordable Mentor facilities to make your party an event to remember. Whatever your needs – large or small – we have the right space for you which accommodates anywhere for 15 to 200 guests. Host...
This Is Ohio's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
WKYC
Best gifts under $25 for kids: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
CLEVELAND — Gifting season is in full swing, and for kids, it's the motherload: Gifts from Santa, Mom and Dad, grandparents, aunts and uncles. And isn't it funny how sometimes the "cheaper" toys are the ones they play with the most? On today’s Mom Squad, Maureen Kyle talks to parenting expert Amanda Mushro about the hot gifts she found for under $25.
Cleveland Jewish News
Micki Simms
Micki Simms will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 3, at Solon Chabad. Micki is the daughter of Ed and Julia Simms of Solon and the sister of Jonny. She is the granddaughter of Felix and Laura Vaytsman of Moreland Hills, and Sally and Harvey Simms (deceased). Micki attends Solon Middle School. She dances at Dance Studio M.
Parma Fire Department: Why you should close your bedroom door before you go to bed
The Parma Fire Department is putting out a warning: Close your bedroom doors before you fall asleep.
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
Magic of Lights 2022 goes prehistoric while maintaining traditional holiday feel
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- If you’ve ever wondered what a skyborne Santa would look like with a team of pterodactyls -- rather than Rudolph and his pals -- pulling the sleigh, you’re in luck. Magic of Lights 2022 features “Prehistoric Christmas,” as well as various other new displays...
Cleveland Jewish News
Feiler to speak at Temple Emanu El Dec. 2
Cassidy Feiler will speak about Court Appointed Special Advocates at the conclusion of Shabbat service at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 2 at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. Feiler is a volunteer coordinator for CASA of Cuyahoga County. CASA recruits, trains and supports citizen-volunteers to advocate, in courtrooms and communities, for the best interests of children at risk for abuse, neglect, dependency and aging out of the foster care system, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JDS receives $12.75M gift from Mandel foundation
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood received a $12.75 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation to complete its final phase of the school’s capital campaign. The gift was announced Nov. 30. ‘This significant gift coupled with additional funds the school...
‘The need is huge this year’: Asa’s Angels looking for donations to help families this holiday
Christmas is still several weeks away, but the clock is ticking for Asa’s Angels of Hope nonprofit in Painesville. Founder Asa Cox says the challenging economy has led to more families seeking help this holiday with fewer people donating.
Cleveland Jewish News
Glickman to be honored at Campaign for Jewish Needs closing event
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland will bring the community back together for the first in-person Campaign for Jewish Needs closing celebration since December 2019. On Dec. 7 at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, attendees will hear the results of the 2023 Campaign and about the community’s accomplishments throughout the campaign, as well as honor Rachel Glickman as the 2022 Amb. Milton A. and Roslyn Z. Wolf Young Campaigner of the Year recipient.
Cleveland Jewish News
Teitelbaum, David
David L. Teitelbaum, 85, of Lyndhurst, was born July 12, 1937, and passed away Nov. 27, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ellen Teitelbaum (nee Blumenfeld); devoted father of James Teitelbaum of Chicago, Debbie (Carmin) Vitale of Memphis and Amy (Eric) Hogg of Lakewood; loving grandfather of Olivia Vitale and Oli Hogg; dear brother of Dr. Alan (Janie) Teitelbaum of Key West, Fla. and Marsha Teitelbaum (deceased).
