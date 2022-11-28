Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 1, 2022
SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Sawyer County. Sawyer County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Spooner Man To Serve Jail Time On Monitor For Possession of Meth With Intent To Deliver
(DrydenWire) -- Spooner, WI, man, Jason Hanson, has been sentenced on a felony conviction for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it stemming from a 2021 traffic stop by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of over 30 grams of methamphetamine from Hanson’s vehicle.
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Nov. 29, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Burnett County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Name released in Barron County fatal crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29,...
WEAU-TV 13
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public help locating a theft suspect. Investigators say Austin Krueger, 23, is a suspect in several thefts and burglary incidents that had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest during October and November. Authorities said...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.
River Falls Journal
Food, employment, physical health impact low-income households in western Wisconsin
West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency (West CAP) has recently released the results of their latest Community Needs Assessment, giving comprehensive data about the current needs and concerns of low-income individuals and families across seven counties in west central Wisconsin. Among the results, food and nutrition was identified as the...
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
