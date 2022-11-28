Read full article on original website
Holiday community performances at the Moorestown Mall
Mark your calendar and make a day of it at Moorestown Mall. Join us on Dec. 16 for special holiday performances from Northern Burlington County Middle School, Northern Burlington County High School and Bowman School of Dance. Performances will be held in HomeSense Court. Limited seating is available and will...
Camden residents come together to create pop-up grocery store, feed community for Thanksgiving
The Neighborhood Center transformed its basketball court into their Community Flash Grocery Store this week.
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
Burlington County encourages residents to recycle holiday lights
It’s that wonderful time of the year when Burlington County homes and shops, trees and other landscapes are aglow with holiday lights and adornments. While decorating for the holidays is a tradition many of us enjoy, too often the strings of burnt out or damaged holiday lights end up being tossed out with household garbage – or worse – discarded in recycling cans.
Ride This NJ Holiday Train Through Millions of Christmas Lights
Since 2016, DiDonato’s Family Fun Center has been hosting its annual Rolling Railway Magical Express ride. Located in Hammonton New Jersey, the Magical Holiday Express will be open for select dates throughout November and December. DiDonato’s offers a variety of amusing Christmas-themed attractions guaranteed to get your family in...
The Gingered Peach Taking Over Purple Cow Ice Cream Shop in Lawrence, NJ
Big news was just announced in Lawrenceville. At first I was sad, but then when I heard what was happening next summer, I was happy. Let me explain. The wonderful owners of the popular ice cream shop, The Purple Cow on Main Street in Lawrenceville, posted on the shop's Facebook this morning (Thursday, December 1st) that they're retiring. Oh no. I've loved chatting with Cindy and Tom over the years when my family visited to enjoy the best ice cream around.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties
Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
Niece is Searching For South Jersey Aunt Missing Over a Week
The relative of a South Jersey woman who has been missing since Nov. 23, has made a public plea for help finding her aunt. Heather Coley says her aunt, Angela Carroll, was last seen by a neighbor packing her bags and her dog Gemma into her car to go to a side job moving photography equipment over Thanksgiving weekend and hasn't been seen since.
Letter to the Editor: First Baptist Church of Moorestown
On behalf of the First Baptist Church of Moorestown’s Food Pantry, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those individuals and groups in town whose generous support has helped us to respond to food insecurity needs of our clients in the community during this holiday season. In...
Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks
A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
Burlington County completes home makeover for Army veteran’s widow
The holidays came early for the widow of a decorated U.S. Army veteran, whose home received a special pre-Thanksgiving makeover courtesy of the Burlington County Division of Military Veteran Affairs, The Home Depot Foundation, and the Patriot Fund. The Home Depot Foundation and the Patriot Fund awarded Burlington County a...
Lawrenceville’s Jolly Trolley Is Back And Bigger Than Before
This fun, holiday experience is coming back to Lawrence Township this season!. It was posted on the official Lawrence Township website that The Jolly Trolley is taking another trip around Lawrence Township in just a few weeks and you can catch a ride if you sign up!. If you haven’t...
No comments: Trenton council silences Vaughn with civics lesson (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The political pendulum of Trenton government swung hard right Wednesday during a city council meeting. East Ward Councilman Joe Harrison headed the meeting in absence of City Council President Kathy McBride. Harrison fielded a request to cancel civic comment. He received support from South Ward Councilman George Muschal and North...
The Best Restaurants in Bucks County
- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
South Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Millville High School band director Rob DeSantis knew he was armed with some amazing, experienced musicians heading into the 2022 season. So, just a year after earning the title of Tournament of Bands Region 1 Group 4A Champions, DeSantis decided to up the ante.
