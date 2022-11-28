Big news was just announced in Lawrenceville. At first I was sad, but then when I heard what was happening next summer, I was happy. Let me explain. The wonderful owners of the popular ice cream shop, The Purple Cow on Main Street in Lawrenceville, posted on the shop's Facebook this morning (Thursday, December 1st) that they're retiring. Oh no. I've loved chatting with Cindy and Tom over the years when my family visited to enjoy the best ice cream around.

