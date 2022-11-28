ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Holiday community performances at the Moorestown Mall

Mark your calendar and make a day of it at Moorestown Mall. Join us on Dec. 16 for special holiday performances from Northern Burlington County Middle School, Northern Burlington County High School and Bowman School of Dance. Performances will be held in HomeSense Court. Limited seating is available and will...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County encourages residents to recycle holiday lights

It’s that wonderful time of the year when Burlington County homes and shops, trees and other landscapes are aglow with holiday lights and adornments. While decorating for the holidays is a tradition many of us enjoy, too often the strings of burnt out or damaged holiday lights end up being tossed out with household garbage – or worse – discarded in recycling cans.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Ride This NJ Holiday Train Through Millions of Christmas Lights

Since 2016, DiDonato’s Family Fun Center has been hosting its annual Rolling Railway Magical Express ride. Located in Hammonton New Jersey, the Magical Holiday Express will be open for select dates throughout November and December. DiDonato’s offers a variety of amusing Christmas-themed attractions guaranteed to get your family in...
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

The Gingered Peach Taking Over Purple Cow Ice Cream Shop in Lawrence, NJ

Big news was just announced in Lawrenceville. At first I was sad, but then when I heard what was happening next summer, I was happy. Let me explain. The wonderful owners of the popular ice cream shop, The Purple Cow on Main Street in Lawrenceville, posted on the shop's Facebook this morning (Thursday, December 1st) that they're retiring. Oh no. I've loved chatting with Cindy and Tom over the years when my family visited to enjoy the best ice cream around.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Niece is Searching For South Jersey Aunt Missing Over a Week

The relative of a South Jersey woman who has been missing since Nov. 23, has made a public plea for help finding her aunt. Heather Coley says her aunt, Angela Carroll, was last seen by a neighbor packing her bags and her dog Gemma into her car to go to a side job moving photography equipment over Thanksgiving weekend and hasn't been seen since.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: First Baptist Church of Moorestown

On behalf of the First Baptist Church of Moorestown’s Food Pantry, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all those individuals and groups in town whose generous support has helped us to respond to food insecurity needs of our clients in the community during this holiday season. In...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks

A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County completes home makeover for Army veteran’s widow

The holidays came early for the widow of a decorated U.S. Army veteran, whose home received a special pre-Thanksgiving makeover courtesy of the Burlington County Division of Military Veteran Affairs, The Home Depot Foundation, and the Patriot Fund. The Home Depot Foundation and the Patriot Fund awarded Burlington County a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy