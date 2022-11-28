ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

For $21 an hour plus plenty of pizza and beer, 30 frat guys helped Colts leave Baltimore

Hal Stein and his buddies were just college kids looking to make an extra buck. Their University of Maryland fraternity had a contract with Mayflower, the moving company. They got a call one night and were told to get on a bus. They had no idea where they were going. They ended up in Baltimore and were given their task: Pack up the Baltimore Colts training camp. Their reward? $21 an hour, and plenty of pizza and...
BALTIMORE, MD

