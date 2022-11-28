Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home!
Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling.
Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children.
You can find out how to meet them and more adoptable dogs on the AARF website.
