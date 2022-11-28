ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWybD_0jPrFPJS00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home!

Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKkZW_0jPrFPJS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6ons_0jPrFPJS00

Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children.

You can find out how to meet them and more adoptable dogs on the AARF website .







 

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
