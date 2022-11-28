ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridget Mulroy

Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ

Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
Easy and delicious chicken enchiladas

Your favorite Mexican foods can be so easy to make. It might not be the authentic food you'd find in Puebla or Mexico City, but it's the version of Mexican fare we've become used to, especially here in New Jersey. One of my kids' favorite meals when they were growing...
