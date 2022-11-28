Dodgers News; LA Beat Writer Shares Who He Thinks Team Will Most Likely Go After This Off-season

OC Registers Bill Plunkett believes LA won’t go after any of the top four shortstop free agents

Most likely, the Dodgers will lose their all-star shortstop Trea Turner this off-season. Turner has yet to sign with another team, but he hasn't signed with the Dodgers either.

It is assumed that LA will go after another all-star shortstop to replace Turner, like Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.

OC Register's Dodgers beat writer, Bill Plunkett, appeared on Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's show "High Heat," in it, he says that LA might go after another unexpected shortstop this off-season.

"I think the most important thing they need to do is find a shortstop and I don't think it's going to be any of the top four free-agents. they might have their eyes on Willy Adames if the speculation is the Brewers being open to business with the trade market. Maybe they can swing it to bring Adames out West or Corbin Burnes, they could use another starter or two. I think it starts with shortstop and then everything else will resolve from there."

The Dodgers don't need to go after one of the top shortstops anyways. Either trading for a lower-tier shortstop or promoting Gavin Lux or Chris Taylor to shortstop is a tremendous plan B.

Willy Adames is a fine shortstop. He's only 27 years old, is only estimated to make $9.6 million in 2023, according to sportrac.com, and will be a free agent in 2025 in his age 29 season. If the Dodger could make that happen and bring along Burnes, that'll be a significant upgrade.

The potential addition of Corbin Burnes could be best for the Dodgers. LA lost Tyler Anderson to the Angels, and even before that, the Dodgers needed another starter to fill the rotation.

Whether it's one of the top shortstop free agents, Adames, or in-house promotion, the Dodgers will be fine in that department for the 2023 season.