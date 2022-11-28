ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Primed to Break Out in 2023

By Keithen Drury
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Some years, the market might seem more predictable. Other years, it's anyone's guess. It feels like 2023 falls in the latter camp as it could easily be a continuation of 2022 or perhaps it might be the start of a new bull market. Regardless of what the market does, there are a few stocks that I think will break out from the pack next year.

Among them are Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) , Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) , and Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) . This trio is a mixture of mature and emerging companies, but all have performed well in 2022, at least from a business standpoint. Here's why I think 2023 could be a breakout year.

Adobe

Adobe's creative tools are used by numerous businesses globally, and students are educated at all levels on how to use them. However, in today's age of collaboration, Adobe's products lack a true cloud collaborative presence that lets multiple users work on the same project at once.

That's why Adobe purchased Figma for $20 billion back in September. While it was an expensive price tag for the business, the real value came from Figma's collaborative technology, which was far superior to Adobe's.

After the news was announced, Adobe's stock sold off and is now valued at a multi-year low price-to-free-cash-flow perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0To6lh_0jPrDKDT00

ADBE Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

This sell-off represents an incredible buying opportunity because Adobe grew its revenue by 13% year over year in Q3 of its fiscal 2022, ended Sept. 2. With analysts expecting Adobe to grow its revenue by 10% and earnings per share by 12% next year, the company is still executing at a high level.

Its execution will only exaggerate its undervalued state, so 2023 should be another excellent year for Adobe.

Autodesk

If Adobe is synonymous with the creative industry, then Autodesk can be seen as its counterpart in the engineering and architecture space. Its design products are used daily in these fields, and its users cannot live without them. This necessity makes Autodesk recession-proof, something it displayed in its most recent quarter.

Autodesk's third quarter (ended Oct. 31) saw revenue growth of 14% year over year to $1.28 billion, and it converted $460 million of that into free cash flow for a margin of 36%. Autodesk also got more efficient in the quarter, with its operating margin rising 3 percentage points to 20%.

For the full year, Autodesk expects to generate $1.94 billion in free cash flow, valuing the company at 21.9 times full-year free cash flow. Throw in a newly announced $5 billion stock repurchase plan (about 12% of its current market cap), and Autodesk looks like a strong candidate for a stock that could break out in 2023.

Procore

Procore is a much younger company than Autodesk or Adobe. Its goal is to improve the construction industry through better communication and project management. It does this by linking all stakeholders to a single point of truth in a project and allowing owners to easily monitor their investment's budget and progress.

Construction is a massive opportunity for Procore because of its low digitization. McKinsey & Company ranks construction as the second-least digitized industry, with only agriculture and hunting behind it. With $11 trillion in global construction in 2020 and an estimated $15 trillion to be spent by 2030, Procore's management software has vast potential.

Procore estimates it has only captured about 2% of potential customers in the U.S. and about 14% of the available volume. While the company isn't free-cash-flow positive (it burned $6 million last quarter), it rapidly grew its revenue by 41% year over year to $186 million in Q3.

Valued at 9.7 times sales, it's not valued much differently than Adobe (9.3) or Autodesk (9.1). This gives me confidence that Procore isn't vastly overvalued, even though it has a ways to go to break even.

Procore is a relatively unknown company, even though it has a huge addressable market and a great product. 2023 may be the year more investors learn about Procore , so you may want to get in before others take notice.

Keithen Drury has positions in Adobe Inc., Autodesk, and Procore Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc., Autodesk, and Procore Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc. and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
260K+
Followers
116K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy