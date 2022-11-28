Where To Watch Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Here you can find all the details you need of where to watch Brazil v Switzerland in the World Cup.

Brazil and Switzerland both come into this game having won their opener in Group G of the tournament. Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 where as Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0.

Brazil are undoubtedly listed as one of the tournament’s favourites due to their squad, including depth across positions. The South American giants looked dominant in the opening fixture.

The previous winners of the tournament will be without Neymar for their remaining group games. The winger suffered an injury in the opening game and has been ruled out the rest of the group stage.

Switzerland picked up their first win in the group stage in the opening fixture thanks to a single goal from Breel Embolo. They’ll be looking to pull off an upset against Brazil.

The lineups for the game have been announced and you can find both of them below;

Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Paquetá; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius.

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder; Sow, Vargas, Embolo.

Where To Watch?

The game kicks off at 4pm in the United Kingdom and will be available to watch on ITV and the ITV Hub.

