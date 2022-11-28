Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star says 'I'll be ready' for Netherlands after heroic goal
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
What time is Canada vs Morocco today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
Group F finishes play Thursday at the 2022 World Cup, and there is nothing for Canada to play for today besides pride and history. Canada has been eliminated from advancing out of the group stage after suffering losses to Belgium and Croatia. After an inspiring contest against Belgium to begin the competition that saw them lose 1-0, Canada fell flat defensively against Croatia, falling 4-1.
Sporting News
Who do Spain play in the World Cup Round of 16? Knockout opposition, date, time, early odds and history
Spain will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a chaotic finish to their group-stage campaign on Thursday. At one stage, Luis Enrique's side looked to be crashing out courtesy of defeat to Japan, but they were spared that embarrassment by Germany's comeback against Costa Rica.
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Mexico have been to the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cup tournaments, but if they don't win — and perhaps win big — against Saudi Arabia, they will be looking at a group exit that El Tri hasn't experienced at a World Cup since 1978. Anything...
Where To Watch Ghana v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Ghana and Uruguay clash in what will be a huge game in Group H. Heres where you can watch the game.
Sporting News
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return
Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
Moroccans rejoice at reaching World Cup last 16
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrated on Thursday after their team qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986. In 1986, the football-obsessed North African nation became the first African or Arab country ever to reach the knockout stages, before many of the current players were born.
Sporting News
Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over
It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
Sporting News
France vs. Poland prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The 2018 defending World Cup champions came into this tournament with many doubters, and they shut the door on most of them through the group stage as they now head into the knockout stage full of confidence. Les Bleus may have lost last time out against Tunisia, but they played...
Sporting News
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 13?
Week 13 promises to be a massive week of NFL, with some of the league's best teams in action on Australian TV. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with at...
Sporting News
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley guarantees USA victory over the Netherlands in World Cup: 'We opening up a can of whoop-ass'
Charles Barkley feels good about the USA's odds against the Netherlands in the World Cup. "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said confidently on TNT's Inside the NBA. "We opening up a can of whoop-ass. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble." If that wasn't enough, the NBA legend then...
Sporting News
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
Comments / 0