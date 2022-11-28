Judge Accepts Austin Harrouff’s Insanity Plea on Morning His ‘Face Biter’ Murder Trial Was Set to Begin

Read full article on original website
Doyle Moore
3d ago
Get real. Dogs don't USE knives. Biting was just a method of securing an insanity judgment. Had a cop tell me once "if you ever kill someone, just sit down and repeatedly pull the trigger till they take the empty gun away, and say I was SO scared..." over and over again. Automatic insanity defense.
Reply
4
Citizen Jane
3d ago
Insane or not, he’s dangerous and needs to be locked up for good!
Reply
11
The Black Jester
3d ago
Don't we put rabid dogs down? Seems rather fitting in this case.
Reply
9
Comments / 10