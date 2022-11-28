ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Judge Accepts Austin Harrouff’s Insanity Plea on Morning His ‘Face Biter’ Murder Trial Was Set to Begin

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Doyle Moore
3d ago

Get real. Dogs don't USE knives. Biting was just a method of securing an insanity judgment. Had a cop tell me once "if you ever kill someone, just sit down and repeatedly pull the trigger till they take the empty gun away, and say I was SO scared..." over and over again. Automatic insanity defense.

Citizen Jane
3d ago

Insane or not, he’s dangerous and needs to be locked up for good!

The Black Jester
3d ago

Don't we put rabid dogs down? Seems rather fitting in this case.

