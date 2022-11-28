The pair have agreed upon terms related to child custody, child support, and expenses for their 4 kids. It has been a long, winding road, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. Kardashian first filed for divorce back in February 2021, but getting to this point has been a struggle. We’ve reported on updates regarding the proceedings, including information about West not being able to hold onto a divorce attorney. It was stated that he went through at least five different lawyers before the divorce was finalized.

