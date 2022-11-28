Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Finally Settle Divorce: Report
The pair have agreed upon terms related to child custody, child support, and expenses for their 4 kids. It has been a long, winding road, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. Kardashian first filed for divorce back in February 2021, but getting to this point has been a struggle. We’ve reported on updates regarding the proceedings, including information about West not being able to hold onto a divorce attorney. It was stated that he went through at least five different lawyers before the divorce was finalized.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West To Alex Jones: “I Like Hitler”
Kanye also made anti-Semitic jokes about Ben Shapiro. Kanye West has been reaching a new low every single day. In fact, his fall from grace has been truly shocking to watch. After a media tour with the likes of Candace Owens, Ye has moved on to the likes of Milo Yiannapoulos. Additionally, he is now working with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Mocks Ye’s Divorce With “Gold Digger” Lyrics
D.L. Hughley took to Instagram to poke fun at Kanye West’s public divorce settlement. D.L. Hughley has had longstanding beef with Kanye West. The comedian and radio host doesn’t hold back when sharing his critique about the Donda rapper. D.L. upped the anti on Tuesday (November 29), by poking fun at Ye’s divorce settlement news. West was ordered to pay ex-wife Kim Kardashian $200,000 in child support.
Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet
Elon Musk early Friday morning announced that Ye’s Twitter account has been suspended after the rapper formerly known as Kanye West tweeted an image of a swastika. “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk said in an early morning tweet. Thursday evening,…
hotnewhiphop.com
Parler Rejects Kanye West Purchase Offer
Back in October, it was announced that Kanye was planning to purchase the far-right, alt-right app. No one is quite sure what end game Kanye West is aiming for, but the rapper is shocking the world. Earlier today (December 1), West joined Alex Jones for a conversation that is still garnering reactions. During the exchange, Jones attempted to dispel allegations that West is a Nazi. Instead, the Donda hitmaker revealed himself to be a Nazi apologist while also praising Adolf Hitler.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner
Jay-Z & Beyonce enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi before Kanye West showed up. Kanye West has been out and about since announcing his bid for President. The 45-year old star recently had dinner with former nemesis Ray J and controversial alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos at Giorgio Baldi. West wasn’t the only star to hit up the famous Italian spot on Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye Calls Incarcerated Jan. 6 Attackers “Political Prisoners”
Ye has more to say after admitting to liking Hitler and defending Nazis. Buckle up for a wild ride because Kanye West is about to take over your weekend. The controversial rapper has been spiraling out of control for some time, but recent months have been exceptionally troubling. West is currently mapping out his 2024 presidential campaign, but things are off to a rocky start.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka Scandal “Devastating” For Their Son
She also said it was “heartbreaking” that the Celtics made the scandal public, especially considering they haven’t checked in on her. She has remained relatively silent amid her partner’s cheating scandal, but Nia Long is finally speaking out. The acclaimed actress was thrust into viral headlines after it was revealed that Ime Udoka had an affair. An investigation into the Boston Celtics coach found that he was involved with someone within the organization.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Shares His Shocking Spotify Wrapped Results
Drake’s most streamed artist of 2022 may surprise you. Drake’s dominance throughout the past decade of Hip-Hop cannot be overstated. Alongside Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and Future, Drizzy has long been one of the defacto faces of rap. However, many lifelong Hip-Hop enthusiasts would cringe at any comparisons drawn between him and classic rap acts like Tupac Shakur. While their sounds and styles are practically polar opposites, that doesn’t mean that Drake doesn’t have respect and appreciation for the legendary West Coast artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
hotnewhiphop.com
Donald Trump Seems To Admit To Hiding Classified Documents At Mar-A-Lago
Media and government officials alike bear down on the former president in light of his latest sensitive document scandal. Donald Trump has been back at the forefront of news channels ever since federal agents raided Mar-a-Lago this past August. At the time, Trump had allegedly taken classified documents out of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Admits To Pulling Fake Gun On Interviewer
In an Instagram rant, Charleston White revealed that his interview pistol was fake while slamming Wack 100. Charleston White had the internet in a frenzy earlier this week after seemingly pulling a gun on an interviewer. The YouTube comedian sat down with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), and discussed the lives and losses of slain rappers from the city.
Leftist mob riots after Charlie Kirk shows up at campus, tries to shut down free speech event
Protesters at the University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, violently protested conservative activist Charlie Kirk's event earlier this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
TDE’s Reason Wants To Work With Saweetie
Reason chimed in on the conversation about Saweetie’s album sales. Reports state that Saweetie didn’t have a rousing response regarding her latest project, but it certainly has been the talk of social media. The Bay Area hitmaker has several platinum singles under her belt, but The Single Life didn’t make waves. It circulated that her EP only sold 2,000 units, and people debated the rapper’s career moving forward.
YouTube, TikTok Scored Over Facebook In Tackling Politically Violent Content, Study Says
Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook says it does not allow content that threatens serious violence. But when researchers submitted ads threatening to "lynch," "murder," and "execute" election workers around Election Day this year, the company's largely automated moderation systems approved many of them, the New York Times reported. Out of...
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Denies Having “Celebrity Girlfriend” Amid Latto Rumors
The “Her Loss” rapper also opened up about his relationship with Nas. While on Clubhouse this past week, 21 Savage got candid about his social media use and personal life. Following fans linking the “Bank Account” rapper with Latto, he shut things down by revealing that he doesn’t have a “celebrity girlfriend.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ab-Soul Hints At Jay-Z Feature On “Herbert”
Ab-Soul may have secured a verse from Jay-Z on “Herbert.”. Ab-Soul is a few weeks away from the release of his upcoming solo album. At this point, there isn’t much information available surrounding the tracklist but it seems like we might be able to expect a verse from Jay-Z.
hotnewhiphop.com
DDG Gets Candid About Deep Voice After Going Viral
The rapper explained why he doesn’t like to use his actual voice, admitting “it’s too motherf*cking deep.”. DDG recently went viral on social media after revealing his “real voice” on a podcast episode. Fans were shocked to learn that the rapper’s actual voice was deeper than they initially thought.
Wordle has an editor now. Is it changing the game?
Has Wordle changed? Is Wordle changing? Is Wordle easier? Is Wordle harder? What does the Wordle editor do? Who is the Wordle editor?
Comments / 0