NeuroVoices: Carrie Hersh, DO, MSc, on Applying 2-Stage Models to Improve Disease-Modifying Therapy Selection in MS
The associate professor of neurology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine provided background on incorporation of real-world methods to optimize treatment selection for multiple sclerosis. Since the turn of the century, there has been an influx of new therapeutics approved to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS)....
Sleep and Wakefulness Pathways
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: I want to hear how you explain or how you think about these different drugs and how they work. I often describe to my patients that the brain is a teeter-totter and I want them to think that come 10 o’clock at night, that circadian rhythm is starting to activate the sleep centers. All these sleep hormones, galanin, and GABA [gamma-aminobutyric acid], are being released to make you go to sleep. This is what should happen in an ideal world. But come 6 o’clock in the morning, the wakefulness center of the brain and their different neurotransmitters, for instance, orexin and histamine and serotonin and dopamine and norepinephrine, those should be kicking in to wake us up. There’s that normal teeter-tottering, but what I also say to patients is you want your brain even if it’s releasing all these sleep hormones to be able to wake up. It’s called allostatic signaling. If that fire alarm goes off or your baby cries you want to be able to have that wakefulness center turn on in a dime. What I find with a lot of the drugs, like the Z-drugs, and the benzodiazepines and trazodone, is that people’s allostatic signaling is overridden meaning they sleep through their baby crying. I’ve had patients say, “I didn’t hear the fire alarm go off.” Do you talk about that with patients as you’re explaining the mechanism of action of some of these drugs, particularly the DORAs [dual orexin receptor antagonists] that we’re about to talk about?
Longitudinal Study to Investigate Health and Lifestyle Behavior Effects on MS: Michelle Chen, PhD
The neuropsychologist at Rutgers University spoke about her recently awarded NIH grant to study the impact of health and lifestyle behaviors in individuals with MS. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “This study is released to try to establish an evidence base, most importantly, [by] longitudinally following people...
ACI-35.030 and JACI-35.054 Vaccinations Demonstrate Safety in Early Alzheimer Disease
An ongoing phase 1b/2a clinical trial showed that both the ACI-35.030 and JACI-35.054 vaccines are safe as a treatment for patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer disease, the authors suggested ACI-35.030 suggested as the superior vaccine candidate. In a recent phase 1b/2a clinical trial (NCT04445831), both vaccinations of ACI-35.030...
Donanemab Shows Greater Ability to Clear Amyloid Plaque Than Aducanumab
Over a 6-month period, percent change and mean change in brain amyloid levels significantly favored donanemab over aducanumab (Aduhelm; Biogen). In the first ever head-to-head study between donanemab (Eli Lily), an investigational antibody therapy, and aducanumab, a recently approved medication for patients with early Alzheimer disease (AD), findings showed that donanemab outperformed aducanumab in terms of amyloid clearance.1.
S1P Receptor Modulator Treatment in Female Patients with MS
Stephen Krieger, MD: Another advantage in that respect might be family planning considerations. We can talk a bit about that. Obviously, we treat a lot of women of childbearing age and potential with our medicines. Let’s speak about how you stop or adjust the use of medicines, in particular the newer oral agents, if one of your patients wants to get pregnant.
AXS-05 Meets Primary End Point in Phase 3 Trial of Alzheimer Agitation
Treatment with the investigational agent resulted in improvements in Alzheimer disease agitation, as well as significant delays in time to relapse and prevention of relapse. Newly announced findings from the phase 3 ACCORD trial (NCT04797715) showed that AXS-05 (Axsome Therapeutics), a novel, investigational n-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, met its primary end point of statistically significant delay in time to relapse and preventing relapse of agitation in patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) agitation.1.
Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist (DORA) for Treatment of Insomnia
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: We talked a bit about the different products that are out there, but I want us to now focus on the DORAs [dual orexin receptor antagonists]. I think that so many of our colleagues haven’t heard of orexin before because, for me, I didn’t know what orexin was because I came out of graduate school long before orexin was even identified. We can start by talking about the different dual orexin receptor antagonists; the first one that came out was suvorexant. Do you remember that launch? It was at least 10 years ago.
Using Nonpharmacological Interventions to Promote Healthier Lifestyles in Multiple Sclerosis
Michelle Chen, PhD, neuropsychologist at Rutgers University, spoke about her current research grant on the longitudinal impact of health and lifestyle behaviors on cognition with MS. In multiple sclerosis (MS), cognitive impairment is a common symptom. In a recent review conducted by Michelle Chen, PhD, and colleagues, the findings showed...
Lecanemab Represents Promising Therapy for Alzheimer Disease, Posts Positive Phase 3 Secondary Analyses
In the pivotal phase 3 Clarity AD trial, lecanemab (Biogen) demonstrated significant impacts on primary and secondary end points, with additional promising results on biomarker analyses and safety. As part of a keynote speech at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer Disease (CTAD) conference, held November 29 to December 2,...
Insomnia Increases Risk of Subjective Memory Decline in Middle-Aged and Older Adults
Results from a longitudinal study suggest that higher proportions of subjective memory decline are associated with insomnia disorder in middle-aged and older adults. In a recent longitudinal analysis on aging in Canada consisting of 26,363 participants, findings demonstrated that insomnia increases the risk of subjective memory decline for middle-aged and older adults.1 The results from this study suggest that insomnia disorder may be a critical aim for addressing age-related cognitive decline for early interventions.
