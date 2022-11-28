Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Franklinville man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting one person following a verbal altercation, New York State police announced.

Darel D. Tingue, 55, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, after police say they responded to a domestic dispute involving a firearm on Bakerstand Road in Franklinville.

Police say Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated to the point of another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue then fired one shot, striking a 31-year-old victim, they said. The victim was taken to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Tingue was arraigned and released under probation supervision.

