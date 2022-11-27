Read full article on original website
WKYC
Mary Kay Cabot: The Cleveland Browns CAN run the table with Deshaun Watson as the starting QB
The Cleveland Browns are hitting their stride at the right time. Can the Browns go 6-0 with Deshaun Watson at the helm?
Deshaun Watson accusers expected to attend his Browns debut against Houston Texans in a suite with Tony Buzbee: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn how many women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are expected to be at his Browns debut in...
WKYC
INSTANT REACTION to Deshaun Watson's first public comments since August | Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson: "First off, I want to say I'm excited to be back. I'm excited to be back around my teammates."
Support groups speak out before Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland Browns debut
CLEVELAND — Support groups from Houston and Cleveland have spoken out ahead of Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL. It’s been more than 700 days since Watson last played, but this Sunday he’ll return to Houston as a member of the Browns to face off against his former team.
WKYC
PFF grades after Browns vs. Buccaneers: Locked On Browns
Which player had an off-the-chart PFF grade after the Browns beat the Buccaneers? We break it all down in this Locked On Browns podcast.
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
The New England Patriots (6-5) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on “Throwback Thursday” for their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Guardians pursuing Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Guardians enter the offseason, upgrading the catcher position is likely one of the team's top priorities. And it appears they're already targeting one of the league's best. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Guardians are "among the most active suitors" for...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson discusses return to Houston for first start since suspension
BEREA, Ohio — Speaking to reporters for the first time in three months on Thursday, Deshaun Watson opted to stick to football. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, however, may not have the same luxury this Sunday. In what will mark his first start in nearly two years -- and since...
Former Cleveland Indians ace, Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry dies at 84
CLEVELAND — Gaylord Perry, one of baseball's most-controversial-yet-greatest pitchers who spent some of his best years with the Cleveland Indians, has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County in South Carolina confirmed Perry's passing to 3News Thursday afternoon. Coroner Dennis Fowler said he died of natural causes at his home in Gaffney around 5 a.m.
Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers
Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night
Standoff between Antonio Brown, police after arrest warrant issued
Update: According to multiple reports, there’s currently a standoff between Brown and local authorities outside of his Tampa-based bome. Cops
