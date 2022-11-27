ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cleveland Indians ace, Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry dies at 84

CLEVELAND — Gaylord Perry, one of baseball's most-controversial-yet-greatest pitchers who spent some of his best years with the Cleveland Indians, has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County in South Carolina confirmed Perry's passing to 3News Thursday afternoon. Coroner Dennis Fowler said he died of natural causes at his home in Gaffney around 5 a.m.
