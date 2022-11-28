ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report

By Mia Jankowicz
 3 days ago

A Ukrainian flag in the village of Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, after the withdrawal of Russian troops on September 24, 2022.

Metin Aktas/Getty Images

  • The US is weighing a proposal to send a cheap, 94-mile strike weapon to Ukraine, per Reuters.
  • The proposal, from Boeing, would combine a small, inexpensive bomb with an existing rocket system.
  • It comes as the US contemplates its own military supplies and production backlog.

The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a small, cheap weapons system that would allow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's military to strike Russian forces up to 94 miles away, according to Reuters .

The weapon, proposed by Boeing, has been called the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), and combines small, inexpensive precision GBU-39 bombs fitted to a M26 rocket motor, the outlet reported.

Both components are in abundant supply in the US, with the plan appearing to address growing pressure on the US' military stockpile, given the quantity of arms it has sent to Ukraine this year.

The proposal is one of around six being developed to aid military production in US, to support Ukraine and allies in Eastern Europe, Reuters reported.

A Pentagon spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but told Reuters that the department works to "identify and consider the most appropriate systems."

In May, the US refused to send its long-range ATACMS weapons to Ukraine , out of concerns that the weapons — which can travel up to around 190 miles — could hit targets in Russia.

The 94-mile range of the GLSDB system would nonetheless put previously unreachable targets in Ukraine's crosshairs.

As of November 23, the US has sent Ukraine $19 billion in military aid since the war's outbreak, including 38 HIMARS and 8,500 Javelin anti-armor missile systems.

However, in August reports began to emerge of low supplies of several munitions in the US — particularly 155mm artillery shells . Efforts to ramp up production are hampered by existing bureaucracy, as Insider's Michael Peck reported .

The Pentagon insisted in a recent statement to Insider that it "will not go below our readiness requirements" when it comes to supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, proposals to send powerful Gray Eagle drones , much desired by Ukraine, have remained stuck in political limbo.

Comments / 512

Walter L. Tayes
3d ago

Putin claims to be fighting NATO in Ukraine when in reality he's only fighting 10% of NATO, but since the mentality is that he's fighting NATO then he should feel the weight of NATO.

Reply(24)
44
Michael Papirio
3d ago

Yeah, start knocking out Russia's Electrical Grid and damage their gas pipelines! Let the Russians they are going to lose their illegal War!

Reply(18)
40
Michael Gee
3d ago

Totally 1000% agree. Let's put an end to this illegal invasion of war.

Reply(11)
24
