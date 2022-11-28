OVC regular season champion Skyhawks heading to Troy in opening round of National Invitational Volleyball Championship

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splits in High School Basketball Against Haywood County
The Union City girls put their foot on the gas and left Haywood far behind. A run of 27 unanswered points from late in the first quarter until midway through the third period propelled the Lady Tornadoes to a lopsided 59-25 victory over the visiting Tomcats Tuesday night. The trio...
thunderboltradio.com
First Farmers and Merchants Bank provides new scholarship to UT Martin
First Farmers and Merchants Bank, headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, is partnering with UT Martin in the Banking Career Scholarship Program to provide UTM College of Business and Global Affairs students with an additional opportunity for scholarship dollars to support preparation for banking careers. UTM sophomore Cheyenne Stewart, from Centerville, is...
thunderboltradio.com
Annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan set for Tuesday
Thunderbolt Radio personalities and members of the UT Martin Athletics Department will visit Weakley County Schools Tuesday to collect canned goods for the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Participating schools include Dresden High School, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Sharon School, Westview High School, and Central...
thunderboltradio.com
Mayfield to Fulton I-69 Construction Project to Start
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced work will begin on the I-69 project from Mayfield to Fulton. Plans call for the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to be brought up to interstate standards starting this month. The two-year, $33.9 million dollar project will include converting the Highway 339 Wingo Exit 14 to...
thunderboltradio.com
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Calloway County
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are still investigating a Wednesday night crash that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Reports said just after 8:00, Troopers were called to a two-vehicle collision on North KY-121. Initial investigations show 21 year old Huskey Hutch, of Paducah, was traveling north...
thunderboltradio.com
New organization offers travel opportunities for students
Area high school and college students now have a new opportunity for global travel, thanks to a new, local non-profit organization, Global Citizen Adventure Corps (GCAC). The Dresden-based organization is a newly formed 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide affordable travel opportunities for students. Global Citizen Adventure Corps...
thunderboltradio.com
“Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday
The City of Greenfield will once again be celebrating “Christmas Greenfield Style” this Saturday. Greenfield City Recorder Callie Smithson tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the daylong event. (AUDIO) “Christmas Greenfield Style” begins Saturday morning at 10:00.
thunderboltradio.com
Shelters available in case of severe storms in Weakley County
The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Tuesday night to serve as a tornado shelter for the community. County Mayor Jake Bynum says the courthouse basement will be open from 4:30 until 9:00. Citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance; that’s the entrance with the statue...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Christmas Parade Tonight on First Street
The Union City Christmas parade will take place tonight, (Thursday) with lineup at the Reelfoot Shopping Center parking lot. Line-up will start at 5:30, with judging to be held in three categories. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded to the “Best Float” and “Best Decorated Vehicle”, with...
thunderboltradio.com
Veterans to be honored on ‘National Wreaths Across America Day’ Dec. 17
Locally, volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America at East Side and Sunset Cemeteries in Weakley County and Beulah Cemetery in Obion County have been working hard to ensure that all of the service members buried in these three locations will be honored this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths on December 17, National Wreaths Across America Day 2022.
thunderboltradio.com
Robert Earl Lyles, 67, Greenfield
Funeral services for Robert Earl Lyles, age 67, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Morris Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 and Thursday, December 1, 2022, from noon until...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley Playhouse to perform “A Christmas Carol” on The Stage in Festival Park
The Weakley Playhouse is bringing the classic ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future to The Stage in Festival Park in a student production of “A Christmas Carol.”. The performance is the second outdoor show in Weakley Playhouse history and the first ever full-length play to be held on the new stage at Festival Park.
thunderboltradio.com
Jane Chandler, 87, Dresden
Funeral services for Carey “Jane” Chandler, age 87, of Dresden, will be Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery near Dresden. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 11:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral...
thunderboltradio.com
Pattie Sue Dunning, 91, Greenfield
Funeral services for Pattie Sue Dunning, age 91, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at noon at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 10:00 until service time. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters. On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans. Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed...
thunderboltradio.com
Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart
A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
Comments / 0