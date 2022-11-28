Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
Black Santa Winter Wonderland now open in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The much-awaited Black Santa Jax Winter Wonderland is now open. Located inside the Ndani Village, a grand opening of the studio will take place on December 4 at 10:00 a.m. Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and Patricia Gresham, lifelong educators who sought to fulfill...
News4Jax.com
The holiday magic of real Christmas trees
During the holidays families always weigh the options of real versus fake Christmas trees. We visited Severt’s newest tree lot located in Nocatee. As you pull up we were greeted by a wave from Melinda and amazing holiday decor. Once you step out of your vehicle you can smell the amazing scent of the Fraser fir Christmas trees. We talked with Melinda on the family traditions made around picking out a real tree. They offer everything you could need and the Middleburg location off Blanding Blvd. offers flocking! Flocking adds a great snowy look to the tree because of course in Florida we do not get snow often.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Lash the silverback gorilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the loss of its oldest silverback gorilla. Lash would have turned 46 years old on Christmas Day, the Zoo said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Zoo said the median life expectancy for silverbacks is 33 years old.
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekend
Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is a vintage-inspired open air market with art, furniture, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and live music. The event is scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.
This Is Florida's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
News4Jax.com
City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
News4Jax.com
10th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville Field Day
I’m A Star Foundation teens are preparing for their milestone 10th Let’s Move Jacksonville, a big field day embracing health, wellness and self-care. The event will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield. TV anchors from all three local news stations are joining forces to host the event. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, First Coast News’ Chris Porter and WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams will encourage the crowd to enjoy a variety of activities.
Gemma Fish + Oyster Keeps Things Fresh in San Marco
Gemma Fish + Oyster plans to open in February or March 2023. The seafood concept will feature two stories with outdoor seating.
Teriyaki Madness Decides to Take on Florida
Teriyaki Madness will be opening three locations in North Florida with its first in St. Johns County early next year.
Action News Jax
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to appear in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Jacksonville Dec. 3, for fans who are interested in exclusive goodies from the brand. The truck will be located at the St. Johns Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here are some exclusive...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
pontevedrarecorder.com
COA Center in Nocatee announces December schedule
The following programs will be held at COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, at 351 Town Plaza Ave., Suite 205, Ponte Vedra. Registration is required, and space is limited. Unless specified otherwise, register by email to pbrunell@stjohnscoa.com or by calling 904-819-3234. Classes are open to adults age 18 and up.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale
Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
Mayday Ice Cream Teams up with St. Augustine Favorite to Bring Double Concept to the Town Center
The dual-branded concept will be right in the heart of Jacksonville’s shopping and dining district.
‘It’s always been hell’: Another Miramar Apartments resident discusses living conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax first told you on Monday about the complaints of some residents living in the Miramar Apartments, over issues including broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and leaky plumbing left unrepaired for months. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Now, another tenant at...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
News4Jax.com
Jaguars make surprise visit to Lone Star Elementary School on Giving Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jaguars surprised some students on Giving Tuesday at Lone Star Elementary School. Students got to hear from tie end Chris Manhertz and linebacker De’Shaan Dixon. Jaxson de Ville and members of The Roar cheerleaders were also there to read to students. Approximately...
Action News Jax
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
Comments / 0