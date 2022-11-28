During the holidays families always weigh the options of real versus fake Christmas trees. We visited Severt’s newest tree lot located in Nocatee. As you pull up we were greeted by a wave from Melinda and amazing holiday decor. Once you step out of your vehicle you can smell the amazing scent of the Fraser fir Christmas trees. We talked with Melinda on the family traditions made around picking out a real tree. They offer everything you could need and the Middleburg location off Blanding Blvd. offers flocking! Flocking adds a great snowy look to the tree because of course in Florida we do not get snow often.

NOCATEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO