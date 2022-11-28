ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

The holiday magic of real Christmas trees

During the holidays families always weigh the options of real versus fake Christmas trees. We visited Severt’s newest tree lot located in Nocatee. As you pull up we were greeted by a wave from Melinda and amazing holiday decor. Once you step out of your vehicle you can smell the amazing scent of the Fraser fir Christmas trees. We talked with Melinda on the family traditions made around picking out a real tree. They offer everything you could need and the Middleburg location off Blanding Blvd. offers flocking! Flocking adds a great snowy look to the tree because of course in Florida we do not get snow often.
NOCATEE, FL
First Coast News

1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City of Jacksonville holds annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, the City of Jacksonville held the annual Quilt Ceremony at City Hall with the North Florida AIDS Memorial Quilt Chapter. “With more than 10,000 people in Duval County living with AIDS, we are grateful to recognize and honor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

10th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville Field Day

I’m A Star Foundation teens are preparing for their milestone 10th Let’s Move Jacksonville, a big field day embracing health, wellness and self-care. The event will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Klutho Park, located at 204 West 3rd Street in downtown Springfield. TV anchors from all three local news stations are joining forces to host the event. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, First Coast News’ Chris Porter and WJXT River City Live’s Rance Adams will encourage the crowd to enjoy a variety of activities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

COA Center in Nocatee announces December schedule

The following programs will be held at COA Center at Flagler Health+ Village at Nocatee, at 351 Town Plaza Ave., Suite 205, Ponte Vedra. Registration is required, and space is limited. Unless specified otherwise, register by email to pbrunell@stjohnscoa.com or by calling 904-819-3234. Classes are open to adults age 18 and up.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale

Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy