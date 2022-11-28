NCAA Football: South Carolina at Clemson

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
The Potential Ripple Effect Of The Hugh Freeze Hire
Auburn announced the hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze, which holds implications for South Carolina and the entire college football landscape.
Team Scoop - Bright Gamecock Future
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including a look back and a look ahead to what is to come in Columbia.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Possible Bowl Destinations
South Carolina awaits their bowl game, and we outlay which games are possible for the scorching hot Gamecocks.
247Sports
Michigan, South Carolina among Kirk Herbstreit's top eight performing teams of Week 13
Michigan and South Carolina were among ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing teams from Week 13. Michigan knocked off Ohio State to remain unbeaten and get back to the Big Ten Championship Game. It was a glorious day for Jim Harbaugh but there were seven other teams in Herbstreit’s top eight that certainly made their mark over rivalry weekend. Another team featured in that group were the Gamecocks, who followed their stunning upset of Tennessee with a 31-30, comeback win over arch-rival Clemson.
Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina
South Carolina got its first win of the season under new head coach Erik Martin by taking down East Carolina. The post Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Long-time listener, first-time caller 'Shane' gives Tony Annan a ring on 107.5 The Game
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer was on the opposite end of the phone lines on Wednesday morning when he elected to call in to The Early Game with Bill Gunter on 107.5. Beamer wanted to talk a little of “the other football” when he heard men’s soccer coach Tony Annan on the show.
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
Swinney thought Clemson had the better team 'but the better team doesn't always win'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week to preview the ACC Championship game. On Wednesday's edition of Gramlich and Mac Lain Swinney was asked to (...)
wearecamdenhs.com
MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI
Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
iheart.com
Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise
(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
