Clemson, SC

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Clemson

By Anderson Independent Mail-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TyEq_0jPr5WJE00

Nov 26, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up before the game with South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Michigan, South Carolina among Kirk Herbstreit's top eight performing teams of Week 13

Michigan and South Carolina were among ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s top performing teams from Week 13. Michigan knocked off Ohio State to remain unbeaten and get back to the Big Ten Championship Game. It was a glorious day for Jim Harbaugh but there were seven other teams in Herbstreit’s top eight that certainly made their mark over rivalry weekend. Another team featured in that group were the Gamecocks, who followed their stunning upset of Tennessee with a 31-30, comeback win over arch-rival Clemson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI

Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista

That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise

(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
COLUMBIA, SC
