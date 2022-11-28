Read full article on original website
Australian jailed in Myanmar applauded in Parliament
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who spent almost two years imprisoned in Myanmar, received a hero’s welcome Thursday at Australia’s Parliament House where lawmakers rose in a standing ovation and the prime minister praised his courage, optimism and resilience. Turnell, an adviser to...
North Korea's aim to be nuclear superpower risks regional arms race
The recent claim by Kim Jong Un that North Korea plans to develop the world's most powerful nuclear force may well have been more bravado than credible threat. But that doesn't mean it can be ignored.
Report: Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Democracy is being degraded around the world because people are losing faith in the legitimacy of elections and see freedom of expression being stymied, among a range of other problems, according to a global body founded to promote democracy worldwide. The 34 member-country International Institute...
