Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at the log cabin Eversong at the Historic Stone Hall overlooking the Stones River at the edge of Donelson Monday morning.

The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic property located at 1014 Stones River Road.

This is a developing story.

(Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews found smoke showing and coming from the attic area of the log cabin when they arrived.

Crews worked to locate the source of the smoke and extinguished it. There are no injuries reported.

Built on 12 acres, the Stone Hall mansion property includes the three-story log cabin named Eversong. The cabin, which sits on the bluff of the Stones River, served as a guest house for Stone Hall. It features exposed logs and other original architectural features representing twentieth century representation of early colonial houses.

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Nashville)

(Courtesy: City of Nashville)

Stone Hall was built for Dempsey Weaver Cantrell and Nora Johnson Cantrell, who was named

Poet Laureate of the Tennessee Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1939. Cantrell wrote her poetry in the cabin she called Eversong. The cabin was moved to the property from Wilson County in the 1930s.

In 2006-2007, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County and Greenways of Nashville acquired Stone Hall, Eversong, the associated outbuildings, and surrounding acreage for use as a park and trailhead for the greenway system.

No additional information on the damage to the cabin was immediately released.

