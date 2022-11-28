ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Clemson

By Anderson Independent Mail-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlyoM_0jPr3DZP00

Nov 26, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) warms up before the game with South Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI

Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
CAMDEN, SC
clemson.edu

South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest

Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials including Greenville Mayor Knox White will be on Millenium Boulevard on Wednesday morning as a new lighting company unveils its headquarters in Greenville. Current was created after GE Current acquired Hubbell Incorporated’s lighting business earlier this year. On Wednesday, the company and local...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road

Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
PIEDMONT, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy