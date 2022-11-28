NCAA Football: South Carolina at Clemson

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
'It’s not acceptable'
Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
The Potential Ripple Effect Of The Hugh Freeze Hire
Auburn announced the hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze, which holds implications for South Carolina and the entire college football landscape.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Possible Bowl Destinations
South Carolina awaits their bowl game, and we outlay which games are possible for the scorching hot Gamecocks.
Swinney thought Clemson had the better team 'but the better team doesn't always win'
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week to preview the ACC Championship game. On Wednesday's edition of Gramlich and Mac Lain Swinney was asked to (...)
South Carolina gets good news on Aliyah Boston injury
After she fell down hard driving to the basket against Hampton two days ago, Aliyah Boston is listed as a game-time decision ahead of No. 1 South Carolina’s game vs. No. 20 UCLA. The Gamecocks’ head coach Dawn Staley spoke to reporters yesterday about the status of Boston.
wearecamdenhs.com
MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI
Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
clemson.edu
South Carolina hay grower wins in Southeastern Hay Contest
Reed Edwards of FoxPipe Farms in Laurens County, South Carolina has been making hay since 2007 and is a winner in this year’s Southeastern Hay Contest. This was the 18th year for the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is part of the Sunbelt Ag Expo held in Moultrie, Georgia. Liliane Silva, a Clemson Extension forages specialist stationed at the Edisto Research and Education Center in Blackville, South Carolina, represents Clemson on the contest planning committee. She said this contest is a great way for growers to get recognition for growing good-quality hay.
WYFF4.com
'I've never lost a race': Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley addresses possible presidential run among other topics at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, stopped at Clemson University Tuesday evening to talk about the state of the country and next steps for the Republican Party. Haley was a guest for Clemson’s Turning point USA Chapter as she spoke about the importance...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash on Highway 29 in South Carolina
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
FOX Carolina
Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials including Greenville Mayor Knox White will be on Millenium Boulevard on Wednesday morning as a new lighting company unveils its headquarters in Greenville. Current was created after GE Current acquired Hubbell Incorporated’s lighting business earlier this year. On Wednesday, the company and local...
thejournalonline.com
Thanksgiving Day fatality – Golf Course Road
Piedmont firefighters and state troopers work at the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday morning. It happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road when the driver of a car apparently lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver, a thirty-one year old Piedmont man was killed.
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
WYFF4.com
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
