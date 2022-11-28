Read full article on original website
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
'My Comparison': Ja Morant Revels in Matchup vs. Knicks' Derrick Rose
A pair of brief, yet memorable, Memphis legends did battle on Sunday. Though far from the New Daisy Theatre, they nonetheless found a renowned venue to settle their score. Of course, Ja Morant and Derrick Rose don't have much of a rivalry, nor do the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, their respective current employers. In fact, Morant took time after the game to thank Rose for giving him a platform to shine in the modern NBA, a trek that began during the Knick's single season with the University of Memphis college basketball team.
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108
Jalen Smith exits game while leading Pacers in scoring
SACRAMENTO -- Jalen Smith was the Pacers' most effective offensive player through the mid-point of the third quarter in Wednesday night's game vs. the Kings but had to exit the game thanks to an elbow to his face. After a Pacers turnover in the backcourt, Kings guard Malik Monk drove at Smith,...
Jason Kidd reveals potential rotation changes for Luka Doncic, Mavs with Josh Green emergence
The Dallas Mavericks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors with a 9-10 record after losing four straight games. However, Luka Doncic has had enough of the Mavs’ shenanigans and put a stop to their bleeding with a 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist performance. And perhaps this...
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (12-8) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-11) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Timberwolves prediction and pick. Memphis has won two consecutive games and sits in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are...
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Full Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers got a huge win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, coming from 18 points down to win the game. They did it without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, John Wall, and Luke Kennard, as it was their depth that stepped up and got it done. The...
