San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Bol Bol Still Putting Up Numbers

Orlando Magic’s forward Bol Bol has been drawing a lot of attention this season. He was selected by the Miami Heat in the 2019 draft but then had his draft rights traded to the Nuggets. He played three seasons with them before being traded to the Magic. His recent...
ORLANDO, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Guard Duo Could Make Noise This Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder should be very excited for their future, as they’ve drafted well while having a franchise player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. When Thunder General Manager Sam Presti was making the trade that sent Paul George away, Gilgeous-Alexander was the prize piece of the trade. Of course, five first-round picks were involved, which has seen Tre Mann and Jalen Williams drafted to the Thunder, but Gilgeous-Alexander’s surge makes the trade well worth it, regardless.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pelicans vs Nuggets: A View From The Other Side

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Denver Nuggets Sunday afternoon in the Smoothie King Center. This is a matchup that features both teams tied for second place in the Western Conference at 14-8. Brendan Vogt from DNVR_Sports spoke with Pelicans Scoop about the big matchup in the Blender and the season the Nuggets have had so far.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Where all eligible teams will be playing this post-season

Any which way you want to look at it, the Pac-12 had one of the best seasons that it’s seen in recent memory. While there were five teams in the conference that ended the year non-bowl eligible, the other 7 teams all will be playing on this December, with 6 of those teams ranking among the best in the nation. With Uta, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon State all ranking inside the top 25 in the nation, it was a big resurgence for the Pac-12, which is a Power 5 conference that has recently been viewed as one of the...
ARIZONA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Domantas Sabonis on the new-look Indiana Pacers: ‘They’re having a great season’

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis viewed going against the Indiana Pacers this past Wednesday as "just another game on the schedule." The two-time All-Star big man went from a developing perimeter forward to a talented, bruising interior big man during five seasons with the Pacers before the team traded him to the Kings back in February. He grew significantly with the blue and gold both as a player and person, and now he's one of the premier talents in the NBA.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Gameday: Kicking off Long Road Trip in Minnesota

The Oklahoma City Thunder begin a long road trip tonight in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. For the next five games, the Thunder will be away from Oklahoma City in what should be a real challenge. It’s a pivotal point in the season for OKC, as a poor stretch could really...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks entered Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets under-staffed and underrespected. Yet, despite playing without three starters, Atlanta shocked Denver in an impressive 117-109 outing. Below are our five biggest takeaways from the game. Bogdan Bogdanovic. After a seven-month rehabilitation from knee surgery, Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Houston Texans’ Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers active, surprise scratch at TE

HOUSTON -- Texans running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers are active for the first time since joining the team off waivers. Benjamin was previously with the Arizona Cardinals, and Rodgers was previously with the Green Bay Packers. Texans running back Rex Burkhead is out with a concussion,...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Earns Rookie of the Month Honors

On Wednesday, 21-year-old wing Jalen Williams was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in what was the season's first iteration of the award. Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin was selected as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Williams was picked 12th in the 2022 draft, making him the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson’s 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Where Tennessee would have slotted in 12-team College Football Playoff

A 12-team College Football Playoff format would look very different for Tennessee football this season. During Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show on ESPN, analysts discussed the teams in the New Year's Six bowl games and the future 12-team format that's scheduled to begin in 2024. ESPN displayed a layout of what the 12-team format would have looked like based on this season's final CFP rankings. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited

Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Twitter Reacts to Surprising Jameson Williams News

The Detroit Lions are reportedly planning to use rookie wideout Jameson Williams on more than one unit in his rookie debut. It was announced this weekend that the No. 12 overall pick would be activated and available to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. One of the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clippers Provide Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for much longer than they hoped for to start the season. Leonard has been dealing with an ankle sprain that came just days after his return from knee swelling, and George has been dealing with a hamstring injury. The two star wings have struggled to stay on the court since joining forces in 2019, but they both seem to be nearing a return.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Deion Sanders ‘Very Capable’ of Being NFL Coach, Jones Says

Deion Sanders is reportedly set to become Colorado’s new coach, ending weeks of speculation over where he will land in his next job. The decision is validation that the NFL Hall of Famer made the right choice to enter coaching three years ago instead of staying in the media.
COLORADO STATE

