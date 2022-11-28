ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 shot, including 2 teens, in parking lot outside party in Rock Hill area, police say

Three people were shot late Saturday outside a rented party site in the Manchester Village commercial area of Rock Hill , police said.

The area of the shooting is near Interstate 77 and Dave Lyle Boulevard.

The three male victims were wounded before midnight in the parking lot on Cinema Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department . The three victims were found by officers at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, Chavis said.

All three who were wounded are expected to recover, officials said in a statement.

Two of the victims are in their late teens, Chavis told The Herald. The age of the third victim has not been released.

Officers responded to shots fired outside the venue and found people leaving the parking lot in vehicles, Chavis said.

No arrests have been made.

