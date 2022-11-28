COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — While their time on active duty is behind them, the members of VFW Post 5066 in Collierville still have a mission. “The way I look at it is, the benefits that I have were fought for by the generations before me,” said Post Commander Robert Hunt. “So me and my generation have a duty and responsibility to fight for the generations to come.”

