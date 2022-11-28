ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

Memphis Homicide Deaths Remembered in Annual Reflection

In a large theater at the University of Memphis on Monday, it took about 20 minutes to read a list of individual names commemorated at the 12th annual Season of Remembrance event. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has historically hosted the night to offer healing and support to friends...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis groups shedding light on eviction issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Executive Director of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis is teaming up with the Memphis Public Interest Law Center to bring the exhibition, Evicted to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library. ”It’s a series of videos and photographs that share the story of eviction and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fallen MPD officer honored by Kiwanis Club

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year was honored Wednesday by the Kiwanis Club of Memphis. 32-year-old Officer Corille Jones was killed in a car accident at Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road while he was responding to a call on Jan. 20, 2022. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

State leaders to address 3G school controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 3-G’s are a part of the Memphis Shelby County School District, but that’ll change by this summer. The Tennessee General Assembly passed a law earlier this year requiring MSCS to shift control of those schools to the Germantown School district. This means MSCS...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Collierville VFW launches donation campaign to help four families get basic needs, holiday gifts

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — While their time on active duty is behind them, the members of VFW Post 5066 in Collierville still have a mission. “The way I look at it is, the benefits that I have were fought for by the generations before me,” said Post Commander Robert Hunt. “So me and my generation have a duty and responsibility to fight for the generations to come.”
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by truck in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a truck in Southwest Memphis. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of South Third Street and West Shelby Drive before 6 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the responsible driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Hernando Police Chief retires after 25 years of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hernando Police Chief retired from the City of Hernando Police Department after 25 years of service. Chief Scott Worsham’s last day was Nov. 30. “It has been an awesome ride and I am humbled by the support and love I received along the way. I will forever be grateful for this amazing opportunity, but I am ready to begin the next chapter of life outside of public safety.”
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
South Reporter

Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes

Gussie Mae Kimble Hughes, 99, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Nov. 25, 2022, in Memphis. She was a member of Pleasant Hill CME Church where she served as past president of the usher and stewardess boards. She served on the Marshall County Board of Education, was a school bus driver and in the food service at H.W. Byers.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Methodist Hospital in the hot seat after cancelling transgender surgeries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospital is still under fire from the LGBTQ+ community for cancelling gender-affirming surgeries. Patients who had surgeries cancelled are losing hope, but former patients told ABC24 they’re not surprised. Tuesday, just one day after some gender-affirming surgeries were scheduled to take...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by officials Thursday afternoon. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. A representative with the Memphis International Airport confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub. Two people were taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City watch issued after concerning text message

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch for Julius Clark. According to police, Clark sent a text message to a friend stating, “by time you read this I’m dead”. Clark is described as a black male, around 5′11, 160 pounds, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nonprofit sends letter to Methodist Hosptial demanding reinstatement of surgery for transgender and non-binary patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee demanded in a letter that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare cease its discriminatory policy of refusing medically essential operations to transgender and non-binary patients. The letter was submitted on Chris Evans’ behalf, a 19-year-old who was notified just days...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy