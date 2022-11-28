Read full article on original website
These Black Friday Video Game Deals Are Still Live
It was a pretty good Black Friday/Cyber Monday for anyone in the market for video games, accessories, and consoles. There were a number of deals on popular hardware, and deep discounts on some surprisingly recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Unfortunately, now that the fire sale holidays are behind us, most of the deals have gone the way of the dodo. However, some great video game deals remain at some retailers. We've flipped through all the deals to find what's left in the ashes of Black Friday. You'll find some real gems below, but don't expect them to stick around much longer.
Humble Store's Cyber Monday Sale is Incredible and Still Live
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals continue. Humble Store's Cyber sale is set to continue all the way until December 2, so you've got even more time to secure those sweet, sweet discounts before they're taken away forever; or at least until the next sale, but who knows when that's going to be?
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Livestream -- The Rising Sun
Sunrise is almost here. Celebrate with the devs the release of Marvel's Midnight Suns. Join us as we go in-depth into the Midnight Suns’ core combat mechanics. Want to know about decks & deckbuilding? Upgrading & customization? Advanced strategies & combat tactics? The Firaxis Team has got you covered!
Overwatch 2 - Official Season 2 Trailer
Get another look at Ramattra in this latest trailer for Overwatch 2 and see the new hero in action, along with what's coming in Season 2. Overwatch 2's Season 2 brings Ramattra, a new Escort map set high in the Himalayan peaks, and a new Battle Pass featuring rewards, including epic, legendary, and mythic skins fit for the Greek gods. Additionally, drop into in-season events with limited-time modes and free rewards.
Apex Legends - Official Wintertide Collection Event Trailer
Apex Legends' Wintertide collection event kicks off on December 6, 2022. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with the Wintertide collection event, featuring the ability to unlock 24 limited-time cosmetics. Players who unlock them all before the event ends will receive Wraith’s new Prestige skin, the “Apex Voidshifter.
Even Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's End Game Is Busted - IGN Daily Fix
According to players, the newest Pokémon games suffer from poor matchmaking, lag, long animations, unforgiving timers, bugs, and ill-equipped players actively ruining the experience and even its endgame content, Tera Raids. If you love your Xbox Series X|S controller, suit it up with a Mini Controller Hoodie. Grand Theft Auto V was a historic launch, but some GTA series creators weren't always too optimistic regarding its future once as "most likely not to succeed."
Sonic Frontiers 2023 Roadmap Revealed, Adds New Playable Characters and Story
Sega has revealed the 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers. The game will receive 3 updates throughout the year, including a new playable character and story. In a roadmap, Sega revealed the first update will include a Juke Box feature which could potentially allow players to choose the music they hear in the game. There will also be a Photo Mode and new Challenge Modes for players to tackle.
Brewpub Simulator - Official Playtest Trailer
A playtest for Brewpub Simulator is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the upcoming game. Brewpub Simulator is planned to release on PC in 2023. In Brewpub Simulator, brew lagers, stouts, and IPAs, and serve patrons at your own brewpub. Decorate the place,...
Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me - Part 7: Behind The Scenes
This video is Part 7 of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me.
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Official Accolades Trailer
Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection has received a ton of praise from players, journalists, and game reviewers. Watch for some quick highlights.
All TMs Material List - Scarlet and Violet
A new part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is crafting TMs using specific materials. You pick up these materials by defeating or capturing wild Pokemon. This IGN Guide will cover all available TMs Material items you can earn in both games.
Ballads of Hongye - Official Launch Trailer
Ballads of Hongye is an upcoming ancient Eastern City-building strategy game. A new game mode for the game has also been unveiled called Serene Mode where players do not have to worry about challenges, time limits, or any goals to win the right to rule the lands. Develop your industry, manage your existing lands well and accumulate resources to unlock new buildings, and purchase the right to rule over the new lands. Ballads of Hongye is available now on Steam and will release on Epic Game Store on December 7.
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Official Story Trailer
Legend says that a Chosen One will one day ascend the Tower of Salvation and save a dying world. Learn about the story, the threats you'll face, and more in this latest trailer for Tales of Symphonia Remastered. Join Lloyd and friends in the RPG Tales of Symphonia Remastered, available on PlayStation 4 (compatible with PlayStation 5), Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X/S), and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023.
Front Mission 1st: Remake - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Front Mission 1st: Remake comes back with updated graphics and a modern approach. Choose your side and enter the battlefield equipped with the armed Wanzer - the future of Huffman Island is in your hands. Front Mission 1st: Remake is available today on Nintendo Switch.
