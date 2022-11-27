Read full article on original website
Related
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates
ROME (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.” “It’s a very strong signal,” the Ukrainian consul in Naples, Maksym Kovalenko, said, confirming his office received two letters containing fish eyes at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Nikolenko said the parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee. That was one of multiple explosive parcels found in Spain this week.
Biden to meet Putin? President shows he's observer-in-chief, not a leader
President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House Thursday and declared that he was willing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid
The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan and it eliminated Germany
US targets Russian mercenary group over religious freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday placed a well-known Russian paramilitary organization on a list of religious freedom violators alongside a number of notorious terrorist organizations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he had designated the Wagner Group as an “entity of particular concern” for its activities...
EU strikes deal on oil price cap to starve Russia's war machine
The EU on Friday joined the G7 in agreeing a cap on the price of Russian oil to starve the Kremlin of resources for its Ukraine war, as Vladimir Putin said strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure were "inevitable". The price cap of $60 per barrel, previously agreed on a political level with the United States and the G7 group of wealthy democracies, will come into effect with an EU embargo on Russian crude oil from Monday.
EU agrees to impose price cap on Russian crude
The European Union will join the G7 powers in imposing a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, the Polish ambassador to the bloc said Friday, three days ahead of an EU embargo on imports by sea. Under the European plan, which will be coordinated with the United States, the G7 and other western allies, if the market price of Russian oil falls below $60 then the cap will be cut until it is five percent lower than the market.
Comments / 0