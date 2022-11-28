Read full article on original website
DEMOTTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing DeMotte man believed to be in extreme danger. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Peyton, a 76 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 177 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Monica Casanova will officially be sworn-in as Fairfield Township Trustee Tuesday morning at the Tippecanoe County Clerk's Office, over a month earlier than when her term would usually start in January. "I really felt like I needed to step up and take on my...
