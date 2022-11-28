ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

A Joyful, Gender-Fluid Production of Shakespeare’s Gender-Bending ‘As You Like It’

By Pat Launer
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbjGM_0jPqdfPt00
The marriage scene from “As You Like It” at La Jolla Playhouse. Photo by Rich Soublet II

Gender-bending has always been a cornerstone of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

A woman dresses as a man and woos the man she loves, while another woman falls for the man she isn’t.

And remember, during Shakespeare’s time, young men played all the female roles, including the man who played the woman who “becomes” a man.

So, La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley and his co-director, transgender director-choreographer Will Davis, in association with San Diego’s esteemed LGBTQIA+ Diversionary Theatre, decided to take the whole gender-fluid idea to the edge. Their entire cast is Queer, nonbinary and/or transgender.

In the (prescient?) 1599 pastoral comedy, the royal court was always buttoned-down, stodgy and rigid (here, it’s all staid black and white). And the Forest of Arden, where all the real (and romantic) action occurs, was always a magical place.

In this production, the magic entails light, bright colors and lush greenery. It’s a place where folks can be who they want and love who they want. In these frightening, polarized, socio-politically retroactive times, that sounds positively fanciful.

And the production certainly is.

It’s beautifully designed (Emmie Finckel), a circle in the square playing-space, perfect for a wrestling match (excellently choreographed by Chelsea Pace, also responsible for intimacy staging). In the second act, imagination takes over. The greenery increases regularly, and the circle becomes a neon-rimmed pond, which several characters walk into, clothes, shoes and all.

First, a summary of the (somewhat convoluted, heavily populated) plot.

(I loved reading in Ashley’s Directors’ Note that the multi-talented 14-member cast “self-identified the roles they were most interested in playing”).

There are warring siblings and banishments. The mean, nasty Duke Frederick (resonant-voiced Rachel Crowl, who also plays the shepherd Corin) has usurped the throne of their brother, the good-natured and generous Duke Senior (David Greenspan), who has established a comfortable life with loyal courtiers, in the Forest of Arden.

Duke Frederick’s daughter, Celia (charming Jen Richards) is closely attached to their cousin,

Rosalind (marvelous chameleon Peter Smith). On a whim, Frederick banishes Rosalind, calling them a traitor and threatening death if they don’t leave the court. Celia insists on going, too.

For safety’s sake (they have no familiarity with the Forest, and the roads are dangerous), they disguise themselves and head off, accompanied by Touchstone, the clown and motley fool (nimble, funny Cody Sloane).

Rosalind becomes the youth, Ganymede, and Celia dresses as their rustic sister, Aliena.

Before they depart, Rosalind encounters good-natured Orlando (Esco Jouléy, delightfully agile and emotional), and it’s mutual love at first sight.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s older brother, Oliver (TaiReikca L.A.), who has always been cruel and withholding, steals Orlando’s inheritance and makes plans for murder.

Orlando escapes to the Forest, where they post, on the foliage, their (less-than-stellar) love poems to Rosalind.

Love flourishes in the Forest.

The courtiers meet the shepherds and goatherds; Touchstone falls for Audrey (Taiwo Sokan, who’s also great as Charles, the Wrestler). Silvius (Jess Barbagallo) adores Phoebe (Alanna Darby), who scorns and spurns them, but is enamored of the irresistible Ganymede.

Transformed into hunky Ganymede, Rosalind sees Orlando’s poems, and offers to act like and “become” Rosalind, to show Orlando just how to win the much-desired love object. The relationship gets tricky.

One of the court cohort of the deposed Duke Senior is the melancholic Jacques, who disdains love and society. Although they’re an engaging performer, Rami Margron is the most active, energetic and least morose Jacques I’ve seen. They even act out (sometimes on hands and knees), the famous “Seven Ages of Man” speech.

As in all Shakespeare’s comedies, all’s well and ends well (the Playhouse cleverly refers to this one as “the original rom-com”), in family harmony and multiple marriages.

The piece is exuberantly directed, with many lovely, amusing and touching moments. Some actors play a bit broadly, and some can’t sing as well as others, but there’s a marvelous bit of a capella harmony to Queen’s “Find Me Somebody to Love” (musical director/arranger, T. Carlis Roberts).

The pre-recorded music is often comically apt, ranging from Cheryl Lynn’s “Got to Be Real” to The Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men.”

The sound design overall (Ien Denio) is excellent, with the taped numbers supplemented by live musicians, two of whom are in the cast, slipping between stage and bandstand. The lighting (Cha See) is appropriately dim in the court, bright in the Forest. And the costumes (Mel Ng) are a wide range of current, country and outrageous (the orange ballgown for the god of marriage, Hymen, played by Esteban Andres Cruz).

Most impressive of all is how superbly everyone handles the language. It’s conversational and crystal-clear (voice and text coach, Ursula Meyer), making it easy to follow, even for Shakespeare newbies.

Thanks to the complex plot and the doubling of roles, it’s hard at times to keep score and distinguish the various characters and relationships.

Still, there’s a lively, joyful feel to the whole production, underscored by the sense of flexibility and freedom embodied in the concept and cast. It’s buoyant and fun.

Love, as we all know, is a many-gendered thing.

  • As You Like It,” a co-production with Diversionary Theatre, runs through Dec. 11 at the La Jolla Playhouse‘s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive
  • Performances: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
  • Tickets ($25-$75) can be obtained at 858-550-1010 or lajollaplayhouse org
  • Running time: 2 hrs. 30 min.
  • COVID policy: Masks are no longer required but are recommended
  • Note: While campus construction continues, there are shuttles from the distanced parking lot.

Pat Launer, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is a long-time San Diego arts writer and an Emmy Award-winning theater critic. An archive of her previews and reviews can be found at patlauner.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Children

If you’re like me, you’re wondering what to buy your kids for Christmas. You want a toy that will keep them occupied for more than 30 minutes, isn’t too loud and genuinely fun! Or you want clothes that are comfortable, cute and kid-approved. I had my kids (ages 3 and 6) and their friends review the following gifts, and am pleased to report rave reviews.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops Under $5 for First Time Since March 3

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped under $5 for the first time since March 3 Wednesday, decreasing six cents to $4.978. The average price has dropped 19 consecutive days and 52 times in 56 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.457, including 4.8 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 21.6 cents less than one week ago and 62.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 31 cents more than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

9 Sailors Suffer Minor Injuries Fighting Fire as USS Abraham Lincoln Cruises Off Coast

Nine sailors suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln off the coast of Southern California, the Navy said Wednesday. A statement from the office of the Commander of the 3rd Fleet said the fire aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier occurred on Tuesday morning and was quickly extinguished, allowing the ship to resume operations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Residents Have 1 Day Remaining to File Tax Refund Claims

San Diego County Residents have one day left to file a tax refund claim if owed by the county, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Tuesday. “The holidays are quickly approaching, and every little bit helps, so we’re encouraging everyone to go to our website to find out if they are owed a refund,” McAllister said. “We’re doing all we can to reunite $1,056,186.10 in county refunds with its rightful owners.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed During Fight in Old Town

A fight between two men on an Old Town-area roadside escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy