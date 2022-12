U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior defenseman Luke Rowe was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Month for November. Rowe averaged a point a game in the month of November. Despite missing the first two games of the month due to injury, the Succasunna, N.J. native, had three goals and three assists for six points in six games. He also had two power-play goals and five blocked shots.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO