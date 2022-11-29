ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating?

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Rare mass protests have broken out across China over lockdowns imposed by the country’s strict zero- Covid policy.

The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.

Protesters have been detained by the authoritarian state, with at least three people arrested in Shanghai on 28 November.

Additionally, Chinese police have been accused of “kicking and beating” BBC journalist Ed Lawrence.

China has no plans to end its zero-Covid policy.

