Audacy's Alternalido playlist for November 27 ft. Kinky, Paulo Londra and Manu Chao

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen to Canyon Cody's Alternalido Playlist on the free Audacy app

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, November 27:

Paulo Londra - Nublado (feat. Travis Barker)
Playa Nudista - Nubosidad Variable
TELEBIT - Suerte
Niños Mutantes - Lo que va a pasar
Kinky - Solo
Kinky - Nada Nos Tumbará
Melanie Williams & El Cabloide - Solomias
Rubytates - Mala Decisión
Yarea & KICKBOMBO - Alguien tiene que parar
Leftee - En tu portal
Manu Chao and Carlangas - Cae la noche
FEMI - Días Como Hoy
un muerto más - Frutillas con Crema
Mind Cinema - Cristal

Follow more of your favorite music on Audacy's '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , ALT Roots , and tons of Latin stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

