Audacy's Alternalido playlist for November 27 ft. Kinky, Paulo Londra and Manu Chao

Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds.

This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world. Airing Sunday nights 11PM-12AM hosted by SUBSUELO members Canyon Cody and DJ ETHOS .

Listen on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations , including KROQ in Los Angeles, ALT 103.7 in Dallas, ALT 107.5 in Las Vegas, 104.3 The Shark in Miami, FM 101.9 in Orlando, ALT 94.7 in Sacramento, and ALT 94.9 in San Diego.

This week's Alternalido playlist for Sunday, November 27:

Paulo Londra - Nublado (feat. Travis Barker)

Playa Nudista - Nubosidad Variable

TELEBIT - Suerte

Niños Mutantes - Lo que va a pasar

Kinky - Solo

Kinky - Nada Nos Tumbará

Melanie Williams & El Cabloide - Solomias

Rubytates - Mala Decisión

Yarea & KICKBOMBO - Alguien tiene que parar

Leftee - En tu portal

Manu Chao and Carlangas - Cae la noche

FEMI - Días Como Hoy

un muerto más - Frutillas con Crema

Mind Cinema - Cristal

