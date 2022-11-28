Read full article on original website
Syracuse women fall on the road at Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
WEST LAFAYETTE, I.N. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Teisha Hyman led Syracuse (5-2) with a season-best 26-point outing in an 87-78 loss to Purdue (7-1) in the final edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday night. Two Orange performers joined Hyman in double figures. Asia Strong recorded...
SU loses to Illinois 44-73
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange basketball team loses to the Fighting Illini of Illinois Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The final score was 44-73.
Canton Warriors ready for PIAA State Final Four
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 11/30.
Hornell football’s Erik Werner no longer head coach
A longtime coaching fixture in Section V is moving forward. Hornell football's Erik Werner no longer head coach. A longtime coaching fixture in Section V is moving forward.
Elmira Mammoth set for big weekend at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 1201.
Horseheads H.S Donations
Horseheads students accepting donations for children's hospital, homeless in New York City.
Scattered showers today and windy, Wind Advisory in effect until tonight
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Windy conditions today and tomorrow. How strong do the winds get? Details below:. The story of the day is going to be the winds. Windy conditions are already starting our day and will only pick up throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the Twin Tiers from this morning until tonight as gusts may reach as high as 50 mph. Scattered showers are also moving in this morning and continue into the mid afternoon hours. All of this active weather is associated with a strong cold front.
Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The contempt hearing between the Pa. Department of Environmental Conservation and Lawrenceville Borough has been delayed following a court order earlier this week. On November 29, the Tioga County Court of Common Pleas granted a continuance in the case that would decide if the Borough would pay another $2,000 in fines. […]
Holiday events coming to Corning this weekend
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Feeling festive this weekend? The City of Corning has a couple of events for people to enjoy. Over at the Corning Museum of Glass is the annual Holiday Open House. This event allows guests to take photos of various holiday themed artwork and displays, including a 14-foot tall tree made out of over 2,000 glass ornaments. Another display includes three exhibits representing the three main holidays at the end of the year: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.
