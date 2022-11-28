Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Windy conditions today and tomorrow. How strong do the winds get? Details below:. The story of the day is going to be the winds. Windy conditions are already starting our day and will only pick up throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the Twin Tiers from this morning until tonight as gusts may reach as high as 50 mph. Scattered showers are also moving in this morning and continue into the mid afternoon hours. All of this active weather is associated with a strong cold front.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO