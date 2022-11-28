“Security convergence” is the industry term used to describe the uniting of cyber and physical security into a single organizational structure. It is a point of discussion among practitioners since ASIS International and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) established the Alliance for Enterprise Security Risk Management – an organization dedicated to this concept – 17 years ago. Yet only 52.5 percent of large companies surveyed are either “fully or partially converged,” as noted by Megan Gates in the latest issue of Security Management. Gates also cites the Colonial Pipeline incident, which operated as a traditionally siloed cyber and physical security program and is now merging security functions in the wake of experiencing a crippling ransomware attack in May. Critical infrastructure providers, particularly those in the energy sector, cannot operate effectively with cyber and physical security information siloes in place.

1 DAY AGO