Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Ransomware, SMBs remain key security concerns amidst focus on critical infrastructures
Ransomware attacks continue to plague nations such as Japan and Singapore, where they are expected to remain a significant concern especially for critical information infrastructure (CII) sectors. Small and midsize businesses (SMBs), too, are a growing worry as they often lack resources and more likely to fall victim to cyber attacks.
9to5Mac
Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security
Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
Password app LastPass hit by cybersecurity breach but says data remains safe
Password manager LastPass has told customers that some of their information has been accessed in a cybersecurity breach, but says passwords remain safe. LastPass is one of several password managers in the market that aims to reduce the reuse of passwords online, by storing themin a single app. It also makes it easier for users to generate strong passwords as required.
Many Applications for $1B Economic Development Program Had a Missing Element
Equity was a key consideration the Biden administration took into account with a new, $1 billion regional economic development program that it launched last year. But early research shows finalists had mixed success when it came to embedding equity elements into their proposals. Only about a third of the Build...
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
techaiapp.com
In Government, Secure Data Drives the Greater Good
As a key component of President Biden’s December 2021 Executive Order on citizen experience, government agencies must be committed to ensuring an effective, equitable and accountable team that meets the needs of the people. By taking full advantage of the power of data, they can target specific goals to achieve this mission. In fact, this was recently codified as part of the Federal Data Strategy, which serves a stated mission to “fully leverage the value of federal data for mission, service, and the public good.”
hstoday.us
Cyber and Physical Threats Illuminate Need for Security Convergence in Energy Sector
“Security convergence” is the industry term used to describe the uniting of cyber and physical security into a single organizational structure. It is a point of discussion among practitioners since ASIS International and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) established the Alliance for Enterprise Security Risk Management – an organization dedicated to this concept – 17 years ago. Yet only 52.5 percent of large companies surveyed are either “fully or partially converged,” as noted by Megan Gates in the latest issue of Security Management. Gates also cites the Colonial Pipeline incident, which operated as a traditionally siloed cyber and physical security program and is now merging security functions in the wake of experiencing a crippling ransomware attack in May. Critical infrastructure providers, particularly those in the energy sector, cannot operate effectively with cyber and physical security information siloes in place.
hstoday.us
DoD Releases Zero Trust Strategy and Roadmap
The Department of Defense (DoD) has released its Zero Trust Strategy and Roadmap. Current and future cyber threats and attacks drive the need for a Zero Trust (ZT) approach that goes beyond the traditional perimeter defense approach. DoD intends to implement distinct ZT capabilities and activities as outlined in the strategy and associated Roadmap by FY27.
Control Engineering
Digital transformation shift for process manufacturers
Digital transformation needs to be about empowering the worker and giving them the tools to succeed. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other team members and provides the information needed for their jobs. A centralized knowledge repository collects all the data and observations from other...
TechCrunch
Edtech Saasguru wants to fix the cloud talent shortage at scale
Saasguru’s last funding was nine months ago, when it raised a pre-seed round of $1.3 million AUD. The company was founded in 2021 by Amit Choudhary, Atif Saad and Prateek Kataria. Choudhary and Saad sold their last startup SaaSfocus, a Salesforce consulting company, to Cognizant in 2018. So far,...
Security Certifications Work To Protect Your Data on the Cloud
iPaaS users should understand the security certifications that can impact their data.
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
Thales Collaborates with AWS to Support Digital Sovereignty for Cloud Customers via CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager Integration
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Thales today announced the launch of its CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager integration with the AWS External Key Store, a feature of the AWS Key Management Service announced at AWS re:Invent 2022. Following an increased call for enhanced sovereign controls amid growing regulatory requirements, the integration enables organisations to retain control of their encryption keys when migrating their sensitive data to the AWS cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005542/en/ ©Thales
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
5 Tips for Breaking Into Cybersecurity with No Experience
If you're looking to break into the cybersecurity field, you may feel like you have your work cut out for you. Many people believe that you need a traditional computer science degree to be successful in this industry. However, that's not always the case. There are many ways to break into cybersecurity, even if you don't have any experience. In this blog post, we will discuss five tips that can help you make the jump into this exciting and challenging field!
Congress needs to act immediately so drone authorities don’t lapse
Many in Congress have ambitious agendas for the current lame duck session — fund the government, raise the debt ceiling, and legislate the right to marry — but one vital step Congress absolutely must take is to protect the public against threats from Unmanned Aerial Systems, popularly known as drones.
TechRadar
AWS launches data lake to help you spot your next big security threat
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has revealed a new security-focused data lake service aimed at helping users get more out of their security information. The new Amazon Security Lake service looks to centralize all of an organization’s security data from across a number of different sources, whether from the cloud or on-premise, in one place, in order to drill down precisely into security threats.
itsecuritywire.com
NanoLock Launches Built-in Meter-Level Cybersecurity to Renesas Customers, Enabling Faster Build of Protected Meters
NanoLock Security, a leading cybersecurity provider for IIoT and OT devices and machines, today announces built-in, zero-trust meter-level cyber security protection for Renesas Electronics Corp. customers’ smart meter products. As the global energy economy worsens and cyberthreats like energy fraud and theft grow more frequent, Renesas’ customers in meter...
informedinfrastructure.com
Thinkproject launches new state-of-the-art archive solution and eLearning platform for CDE and BIM software
SaaS provider Thinkproject launches Thinkproject Academy, a new eLearning platform with interactive training, providing both standardised and customised training for Thinkproject’s software solutions for the construction industry. Thinkproject ARCHIVE is the new audit-safe and future-proof cloud archive for CDE and BIM software, containing the construction project’s information, best practices...
MicroEJ Launches Managed-C Support for Safe and Secure Operation of Today’s Connected Systems
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- MicroEJ, the leading provider of software containers for IoT and embedded devices, today announces support of the Managed-C programming language to reinforce the security and reliability of connected devices. Through innovative software validation process and secure, containerized MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE), this industry-first support empowers manufacturers to increase the security and reliability of connected systems without burdening developers with added design, coding, and validation effort. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005998/en/ Demo Planned for CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0