Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Louisiana Dog Hailed as a Hero for Protecting Missing Girls
This story about two little girls who went missing in Louisiana along with their family's faithful Golden Retriever has a happy ending and it might just be the best thing you read all day!. Monday night, November 28, 2022, two little girls, ages 4 and 7, went missing from their...
Louisiana Living: Double P Farms (recorded)
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Trae, and Katelyn Milam joins Ashley Doughty to discuss their Double P Farm. For more information on the Double P Farm, watch the video above.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
brproud.com
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
225batonrouge.com
Did you see Louisiana’s float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Officials say tourists are noticing
Money spent securing spots for Louisiana-themed floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in Pasadena paid off for Louisiana’s tourism sector, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says. Nungesser, whose office oversees the state’s tourism office, says Louisiana was the first state to have floats in...
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana
Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
wxxv25.com
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Here are the top 7 best Christmas towns to visit in Louisiana.
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Does child support end when a child turns 18 or when they graduate high school?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My child custody paperwork doesn’t say when the child support ends. Does child support end when the kid turns 18 or when they graduate high school?. ANSWER: Louisiana revised statute 9:315.22 governs that if there...
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
