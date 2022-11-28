Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Shreveport mayoral runoff draws strange bedfellows
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The already unconventional runoff race for Shreveport mayor took yet another unexpected turn Tuesday with dueling endorsements from high-profile supporters crossing party lines. Shreveport mayoral hopefuls Tom Arceneaux and Louisiana State Senator Greg Tarver held back-to-back news conferences Tuesday morning to tout endorsements that few...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
What’s on the Ballot in Shreveport on December 10?
We know about the runoff in the Shreveport Mayoral race. Former Shreveport City Councilman, Republican attorney Tom Arceneaux faces Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver for the top seat in city hall. Both men have been working for several months to explain to voters why they are the best choice for the city.
Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana
Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
NOLA.com
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
2 Louisiana women allegedly stole over $1M from USAA Bank members
Louisiana law enforcement is searching for a third suspect.
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
Here’s Why It’s So Hard Being Single… Especially in Shreveport
If you've ever found yourself wondering why being single is so tough, try asking why is it even harder being single in Shreveport-Bossier City. According to a recent WalletHub.com study, being single in Shreveport sucks. In fact, it's the 6th worst city for dating in America. Here's what they found.
ktalnews.com
Tornado Watch in effect through 7 p.m.
Updated 12: 30 p.m. A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for several ArkLaTex Louisiana parishes until 7 p.m. A tornado outbreak is likely east of our region later this afternoon, but a few of the storms could initially develop over the ArkLaTex. The parishes included are Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter
A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
KTBS
Voters allege DeSoto reapportionment plan gerrymandered based on race
MANSFIELD, La. – A reapportionment plan adopted by the DeSoto Parish Police Jury earlier this year was gerrymandered based on race in violation of the U.S. Constitution. That’s according to a group of voters who have put the Police Jury on notice they intend to file an injunction within 14 days if a settlement is not reached. The Police Jury was served with a letter of complaint last week by attorney Eric Johnson of Minden and the Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak PLLC.
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
theadvocate.com
Ron Faucheux: From pot to pistols, how Americans voted on ballot questions
This year’s elections are over, but we haven’t heard much about the outcome of ballot propositions — elections in which voters make their voices heard on issues, and not on candidates or parties. In Louisiana, there were eight constitutional amendments on the ballot Nov. 8. Three passed...
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
bizmagsb.com
Pulling the curtain back on economic development
“Many people assume that if you have enough land then you can build anything. That is not necessarily true.”. Rich Lamb is explaining the amount of effort it takes to land a major economic project. “Any large-scale manufacturer (requires) a lot of infrastructure such as plentiful water, gas, power, transportation...
Shooting Leads to Standoff With 80-Year-Old in Shreveport Neighborhood
On Tuesday (11/29/22) Shreveport Police received a call about an elderly woman firing a gun in a residential neighborhood. Reports say the call came in around 10 am. The initial call was about a dispute between neighbors, but things escalated to gunfire before the police could arrive. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the neighbor's vehicle.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0