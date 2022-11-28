Collin Gosselin may still be estranged from his mom Kate Gosselin, but his dad Jon Gosselin, for one, is “so proud” that he spoke out about her in his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth,” a source close to the reality star, 45, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jon never asked or suggested Collin to do this. It was completely his own idea. But Collin did approach his dad with the idea before making any final decisions.”

2 DAYS AGO