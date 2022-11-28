Read full article on original website
Canadian K-Pop Idol and former EXO member Kris Wu has been sentenced to 13 years in prison
Kris Wu‘s rise to global stardom in the 2010s seemed unstoppable. The Chinese-born Canadian pop star made his name as a member of the K-pop group EXO before returning to China in 2014 and launching a stratospheric solo career. Now that’s all come crashing down around him, as a Beijing court has found him guilty of multiple crimes, including rape, and has sentenced him to 13 years behind bars.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Still Together? Relationship Update After Baby No. 3
90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) met now-husband Alexei Brovarnik during a birthright trip to Israel and after a whirlwind romance, documented their road to tying the knot on the long-running series. Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status!. Which...
90 Day Fiancé: Why Yara's Mom Comes Off Like An Instigator In Latest Drama With Jovi
Yara's mother Olga seemed like something of an instigator in the latest drama between Jovi and Yara in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Jon Gosselin ‘So Proud’ Of Son Collin For Breaking His Silence On Estranged Relationship With Mom Kate (Exclusive)
Collin Gosselin may still be estranged from his mom Kate Gosselin, but his dad Jon Gosselin, for one, is “so proud” that he spoke out about her in his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth,” a source close to the reality star, 45, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jon never asked or suggested Collin to do this. It was completely his own idea. But Collin did approach his dad with the idea before making any final decisions.”
90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar Is an ~International Superstar~! Find Out What He Does for a Living
Working man. 90 Day Fiancé’s Usman “SojaBoy” Umar isn’t just a reality TV star, but also makes money as a rapper. Keep scrolling to learn about his multiple jobs, what he does for a living and more. What Is Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s Job?...
TikTok Stars Anthony and Ana Jones Welcome First Baby, Son Alijah: 'He Completes Us'
Anthony and Ana Jones, known online as AntxAna, are now parents after welcoming a baby boy earlier this month, they tell PEOPLE exclusively TikTok stars Anthony and Ana Jones are officially parents! The couple, known to followers on TikTok and YouTube as AntxAna, welcomed their first baby together, son Alijah Anthony Jones, on Friday, Nov. 18, a rep for the pair confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Baby Alijah weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 22 inches long at birth, the couple reveals. "We could not be happier to welcome our...
K-Pop Stars HyunA & DAWN Split After 6 Years Together: ‘We Decided To Remain Good Friends’
A very popular K-Pop couple has broken up. Kim Hyun-ah (better known as HyunA) and Kim Hyo-jong (known as DAWN) confirmed via Instagram that they have split. “We broke up,” HyunA wrote in her post, as translated by Soompi. “We decided to remain good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.” DAWN has yet to address the breakup on his own Instagram page.
Narcos: Mexico actor Diego Calva says series spreads 'a lot of lies' about 'the story of my country'
Narcos: Mexico actor Diego Calva has criticized the Netflix spin-off's portrayal of his native country. Calva, who portrayed drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva in the show's third and final season (and will soon Damien Chazelle's buzzy Babylon), opened up to GQ magazine about the kinds of roles he wants to be tackling now. Narcos: Mexico, in contrast, featured a story he still doesn't agree with "at all."
Grieving South Korean Father Seeks Justice for Halloween Crush Victims
SEOUL (Reuters) - Taking time off work, South Korean bus driver Cho Gi-Dong has visited a crypt where the remains of his 24-year-old daughter are kept almost every day since she perished in a deadly crush on the night of Halloween a month ago. Ye-jin was among 158 people who...
