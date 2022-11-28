ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Facebook Parent Threatens To Take All News Off Platforms If US Passes 'Ill-Considered' Bill — But Is It 'Bluffing?'

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META Communications Director Andy Stone said the social media giant would consider removing news from its platform if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, but the company’s statement was met with skepticism online. What Happened: Stone shared Meta’s statement on the Journalism Competition...
Reuters

Oil opens mixed as economic fears pressure prices

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.
Benzinga

PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report

PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Microsoft President Brad Smith To Meet With FTC About $69B Activision Blizzard Deal: Report

Back in January, Microsoft Corp MSFT announced the company was acquiring game developer and interactive entertainment content publisher Activision Blizzard ATVI. On Wednesday, Microsoft President Brad Smith and his attorneys will be heading to Washington D.C. to meet with the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) three Democratic members — FTC Chair Lina Khan and commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — to ensure the deal isn’t scrapped due to anti-trust concerns, reported the New York Post from unnamed sources. Republican FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson has already voiced support.
Benzinga

Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet

Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
Benzinga

How Elon Musk Can Sidestep Apple's 30% App Store Fee And Still Keep The Platform On App Store

It seemed last week that Twitter owner Elon Musk could be preparing for a showdown with Apple, Inc. AAPL but the billionaire confirmed later that all is well between the two. A Lose-Lose Proposition: If Twitter is removed from Apple’s App Store, both have a lot to lose, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter. If it comes to an “all-out war” with Apple, Twitter will likely struggle to survive, he said. The Apple writer noted that the App Store provides Twitter with access to 1.5 billion devices.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech...
SUN VALLEY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy