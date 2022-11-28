Read full article on original website
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Comcast Invests in Chico, Calif. Launching Three New Lift Zones to Help Increase Digital Equity in the Region
--News Direct-- Comcast today announced the opening of a new Lift Zone at The Jesus Center and one in The Torres Community Shelter in Chico to provide free WiFi access to families across the area with an additional Lift Zone location opening at The Jesus Center early next year. As...
Facebook Parent Threatens To Take All News Off Platforms If US Passes 'Ill-Considered' Bill — But Is It 'Bluffing?'
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META Communications Director Andy Stone said the social media giant would consider removing news from its platform if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, but the company’s statement was met with skepticism online. What Happened: Stone shared Meta’s statement on the Journalism Competition...
Oil opens mixed as economic fears pressure prices
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
Putin 'Surprised' At Russian Military's Struggles In Ukraine, Says US Intel Chief: Why Moscow Slowing Pace Of Fighting
U.S. intelligence service sees shortages of ammunition, poor morale, supply issues, logistics as issues for Russia. Russia's challenges may result in a further slowdown in the conflict over the winter months. Russian President Vladimir Putin was "surprised" by his military’s lack of performance "and the fact that they did not...
NJ Banks To Work With Marijuana Business Without Being Penalized As Lawmakers Advance Bill
Banks that service legal cannabis businesses in New Jersey soon won't need to worry about being sanctioned under state laws. A bill seeking to provide them with protections is advancing through the state legislature, reported Marijuana Moment. On Monday, the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee approved the bill from...
PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report
PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
Australia's economy slows in Q3 as higher rates, prices sap spending power
SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia's economy slowed a little in the September quarter as sky-high prices and rising interest rates sapped consumer spending power, a sign aggressive policy tightening is working to cool demand.
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
Microsoft President Brad Smith To Meet With FTC About $69B Activision Blizzard Deal: Report
Back in January, Microsoft Corp MSFT announced the company was acquiring game developer and interactive entertainment content publisher Activision Blizzard ATVI. On Wednesday, Microsoft President Brad Smith and his attorneys will be heading to Washington D.C. to meet with the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) three Democratic members — FTC Chair Lina Khan and commissioners Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya — to ensure the deal isn’t scrapped due to anti-trust concerns, reported the New York Post from unnamed sources. Republican FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson has already voiced support.
Civilization 'Will Die With A Whimper In Adult Diapers,' Elon Musk Says, But 54% In A Survey Think ...
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been sounding the alarm about overpopulation collapse on Twitter. “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming,” Musk wrote on Twitter, adding “mark these words.”. The world’s richest person and father to...
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
How Elon Musk Can Sidestep Apple's 30% App Store Fee And Still Keep The Platform On App Store
It seemed last week that Twitter owner Elon Musk could be preparing for a showdown with Apple, Inc. AAPL but the billionaire confirmed later that all is well between the two. A Lose-Lose Proposition: If Twitter is removed from Apple’s App Store, both have a lot to lose, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter. If it comes to an “all-out war” with Apple, Twitter will likely struggle to survive, he said. The Apple writer noted that the App Store provides Twitter with access to 1.5 billion devices.
Edward Snowden Reacts To Elon Musk's 'Pardon' Poll: 'That's A Very Big...'
What Happened: Musk’s poll asking his nearly 120 million followers on the platform resulted in 3.31 million votes. 80.5% of those who voted said Wikileaks founder Julian Assange along with Snowden should be pardoned. Snowden said earlier that he and Assange were charged under a law that was aimed...
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Taiwan Semiconductor Boosts US Investment After Government's Major Push Towards Self-Reliance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM eyed a second semiconductor factory in Arizona and increased its investment there to $40 billion, the White House said ahead of a visit by President Biden. The leading contract chip maker and Apple Inc AAPL supplier stepped up its plans for U.S. manufacturing with...
Apple Analyst Sees Mixed Reality Headset Delay In 2023, Shipments Below Market Estimates On This Factor
Apple Inc AAPL may delay the mass shipment of its mixed reality (MR) headset to the second half of 2023, said Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities. What Happened: Kuo made his observations based on his latest survey and share them in a Twitter thread Sunday. The Taiwan-based...
Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today
Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech...
