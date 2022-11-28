Netherlands handled the host nation Qatar without any trouble, and so Senegal and Ecuador were to duel it out for second place in the group and a berth in the Round of 16. Ecuador was decidedly stiff and stale, needing only a draw from the match, while Senegal needing a win was aggressive from the start. Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye might have scored the opening goal with just minutes gone in the match but went wide by just a hair. The Lions of Teranga would get their much-needed goal just before the half, courtesy of a penalty kick successfully executed by Ismaila Sarr in the 42’ coming after he was fouled charging towards goal.

19 HOURS AGO