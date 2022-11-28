Read full article on original website
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 29
Hello hello - It could be easy to forget, but there’s actually a lot of club football going on in the world right now. In fact, the FA Cup is still ongoing as clubs like Hartlepool, Walsall and Chesterfield were among the clubs to advance to the next round.
SB Nation
On This Day (30 November 1976): Adamson close to the Roker Park hotseat after Stokoe departs!
The term “sliding doors moment” hadn’t yet been coined, but neatly it describes the search for a new gaffer at Roker Park in the Autumn of 1976. In mid-October Sunderland were ailing in Divison One and Bob Stokoe, having added promotion back to the top flight to his FA Cup winners medal, was the fall guy after one too many a defeat and no league wins.
SB Nation
How will Jewison Bennette’s World Cup experience impact his Sunderland form?
Being hauled off after Costa Rica got scudded in the first game can’t have been great for his confidence, but they were better in their second game against Japan and Jewi’s role was more limited, coming on from the bench and doing a decent job. Being an eighteen...
SB Nation
Cafu on Alexander-Arnold Criticism: “They Said the Same to Me and Roberto Carlos”
Trent Aexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking fullback in football and a creative force who by the numbers has been on par with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne for a few years now. He’s the sort of player almost any manager would build a side around. For England,...
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Yardbarker
Man United make first-team plans for youngster ahead of next season
Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has struggled since his big-money move from Atalanta. The Ivorian star was confirmed as one of United’s signings in 2020 but did not join the club until January 2021. He spent the second half of the 2020/21 season with the Reds, impressing in a...
BBC
Transfer news: United for Fernandez and eye Zubimendi
Manchester United have been quoted a price of £100m if they want to sign Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, in the January transfer window. (Record via Daily Mail, external) Manchester United are also interested in Spain and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 23, who has a £52m...
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
SB Nation
Official: Former Red Kolo Toure Named Manager of Wigan Athletic
After following Brendan Rodgers to Celtic and then taking on a coaching role under the former Liverpool manager, first with Celtic and then at Leicester City in the Premier League where he was a first team coach, Kolo Toure today has made the step up to manager. The former Liverpool...
SB Nation
Kalvin Phillips Getting Set to Kick-start Manchester City Career
Manchester City are yet to get the best of Kalvin Phillips since the England international moved to the Etihad Stadium last summer. He has played little football for the club since making his competitive debut in the 2-0 opening day league win away at West Ham. First, he was kept...
Yardbarker
Moises Caicedo not expected to leave Brighton in January
Manchester United target Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Brighton & Hove Albion in January. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since he was playing for Independiente del Valle, however, it looks like Brighton could make significant profit on the player if the Premier League’s biggest clubs come knocking on their door.
SB Nation
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
Chelsea have begun to change their approach to signing players since the new board have taken over, and one thing they have began to implement is a plan to sign young players. Cesare Casadei is one example of that, and the clubs pursuit of Endrick is another. Andrey Santos is close to leaving Vasco Da Gama, and Chelsea may be the club he chooses to join.
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal | Gueye leads side into the knockout rounds
Netherlands handled the host nation Qatar without any trouble, and so Senegal and Ecuador were to duel it out for second place in the group and a berth in the Round of 16. Ecuador was decidedly stiff and stale, needing only a draw from the match, while Senegal needing a win was aggressive from the start. Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye might have scored the opening goal with just minutes gone in the match but went wide by just a hair. The Lions of Teranga would get their much-needed goal just before the half, courtesy of a penalty kick successfully executed by Ismaila Sarr in the 42’ coming after he was fouled charging towards goal.
Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress
Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
SB Nation
Henderson on England: “Togetherness of This Team the Best I’ve Seen”
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson made his first start for England as they beat Wales in an emphatic 3-0 victory to seal qualification for the Three Lions, taking them into the World Cup’s round of 16 knockout phase. And after the game, Henderson—ever the captain even if the armband...
SB Nation
Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup
It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences. Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new...
BBC
Foden's World Cup moment
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Phil Foden got to experience the feeling of scoring for England at a World Cup on Tuesday while Kalvin Phillips made a key step on the road back from injury. Phillips has only played four times for City...
SB Nation
Reading Draw Watford In The FA Cup
The third round of the world's oldest cup competition has rolled around once again and, as David Brent once said, “this is big boy sh*t”. All Prem and Champ teams enter the fray like the big lads in Year 10 strolling down the corridors of their local comprehensive school.
SB Nation
Bellingham Praise for Liverpool’s Henderson Following England Victory
With England’s 3-0 victory over Wales and The United States’ 1-0 win over Iran, Group B wrapped up today with the finishing order most predicted heading into the World Cup with The Three Lions first, USA second, and then Iran and Wales rounding things out. What some might...
