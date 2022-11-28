ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

96.5 KVKI

Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires

After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

What’s on the Ballot in Shreveport on December 10?

We know about the runoff in the Shreveport Mayoral race. Former Shreveport City Councilman, Republican attorney Tom Arceneaux faces Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver for the top seat in city hall. Both men have been working for several months to explain to voters why they are the best choice for the city.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana

Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2022

(11/29/2022) POLLOCK, La. — The Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members to its ranks at a ceremony on Nov. 12. The Hall of Fame has inducted 268 members since it started in 2008. Toby Lepley, LSU AgCenter associate vice president and 4-H program leader, said the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter

A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
