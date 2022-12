EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State is believed to have become the first Power 5 school to recognize and celebrate the Name, Image and Likeness achievements of its student-athletes on Monday night, hosting the inaugural EverGreen NIL Celebration presented by MSUFCU inside the Tom Izzo Basketball Hall of History at the Breslin Student Events Center.

